The 23 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Fall 2022: Shop Adidas, Sorel, Nike, Cole Haan and More
Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for the fall. With the new season almost here, we're looking out for discounts on workout gear from Amazon Deals. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable shoes can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from the retailer. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.
Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, Nike and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon.
Shop ET's top picks on the best sneakers below.
These adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are on sale at Amazon, while supplies last.
Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.
Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new.
The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 12 different colors, to match anyone's personal style.
Celebs like Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney have been spotted in funky sneaker styles from Sorel. This pair has space-age soles and nylon-leather upper.
These retro kicks from Reebok have a casual '80s style.
The perfect fit for walkers and runners that need the most comfort in a shoe.
These Steve Madden slip-on sneakers have a quilted upper and rubber outsole in nylon tech fabric that you can wear all fall long.
If you want white sneakers that are a little more unique than the typical leather or canvas styles, this Converse Chuck Taylor has a knit upper but maintains the silhouette of the classic white sneaker.
You can't beat the price on these comfy and light sneakers. For gym class or for a casual look, they have the potential to be your new favorite pair of sneakers.
The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking.
White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless lace up sneaker from Puma is a great addition to a fall wardrobe.
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
2022 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons!
These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.
This Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker never goes out of style. You can be pretty in pink or choose from the six other colors.
If you love Sorel boots, you'll be impressed by the celeb-loved sneakers the brand has.
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your fall wardrobe.
A designer casual sneaker for when you don't want to dress up but still look stylish.
With more than 21,000 5-star reviews, you probably can't go wrong with these sneakers from New Balance.
Not all white sneakers are meant to be worn with chinos. These white trainers from New Balance have extra cushioning to support your feet no matter what kind of adventure you're having.
The Blowfish Malibu Play sneaker let's you have fun in the sun and elastics keeps the unlaced look secure.
