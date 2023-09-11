From affordable dupes for luxury makeup to stylish options for workout clothes, we'd be remiss to say that TikTok isn't brimming with brilliant ideas for improving your life. The video-sharing platform has introduced us to some seriously useful products, including kitchen gadgets, tools and appliances designed for efficiency that also make cooking more fun.

Among the many TikTok trends we love, our current obsession is "Things That I Don't Regret Buying for My Kitchen" and other similarly titled videos. These clips — which are often posted in installments — showcase various cool kitchen gadgets and tools, like a genius pasta maker or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them.

Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and others are treat-yourself items that will look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, because who wouldn't love nugget ice?!). But regardless of the function each of these items serves, once you have them in your kitchen, you'll wonder where they'd been hiding all along.

Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced. Shop our top 25 TikTok-approved kitchen tools below to upgrade your kitchen this fall.

Tigwin Apple Peeler and Corer Amazon Tigwin Apple Peeler and Corer After a day spent apple picking, you can peel and take out the core in a snap with this apple peeler device according to the Homesteading TikTokers. Think of all the apple pies and tarts you can create with this helpful and TikTok-approved tool. $30 $20 Shop Now

USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan Amazon USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan Many variations of pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese frosting are trending on the fall baking TikToks. Whip some up for yourself (and others if you are feeling generous) with this muffin pan that has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating. $30 Shop Now

Milo by Kana Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid Amazon Milo by Kana Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid If you search fall cooking on TikTok, you'll soon see that fall is definitely soup season and you'll want a beautiful Dutch oven to cook and serve your delicious creations from (like all the content creators). We love this black and gold enameled cast iron from Amazon with rave reviews. $145 Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker From pressure cooker recipes to hacks, home chefs on TikTok are obsessed with pressure cookers. Not to mention they save so much time in the kitchen. $97 Shop Now

Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set Amazon Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set Thrifting for vintage cake pans is a popular trend on TikTok. Many users are obsessed with the sturdy brand Wilton. Start your own collection with this durable 4-piece round cake pan set by Wilton that's perfect for baking. $32 Shop Now

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer KitchenAid stand mixers are an evergreen kitchen gadget frequently seen in baking TikToks. With additional KitchenAid attachments, you can do practically anything from mixing dough to shredding cheese and even making pasta. $450 $374 Shop Now

Bonsenkitchen Stainless Steel Hand Stick Immersion Blender Amazon Bonsenkitchen Stainless Steel Hand Stick Immersion Blender If you don't have the counter space for a stand mixer, this handheld blender loved by TikTok could be a great alternative for you. With 20 different speeds, a whisk attachment, and a chopper attachment, it's no wonder this kitchen gadget is loved so much by the popular app. $30 Shop Now

Philips Compact Pasta Maker Amazon Philips Compact Pasta Maker Nothing says "welcome to #PastaTikTok" like a real-deal pasta maker. This user-friendly machine can create spaghetti, fettuccine and penne noodles. $250 $180 Shop Now

Smeg 50's Retro Cream Milk Frother Amazon Smeg 50's Retro Cream Milk Frother We fell in love with Smeg's retro toaster and now we need the brand's milk frother after seeing it on TikTok. $290 $230 Shop Now

Cacoles Silicone Cooking Utensils Set Amazon Cacoles Silicone Cooking Utensils Set You'll find virtually every kitchen utensil under the sun in this aesthetically pleasing and TikTok-approved 43-piece set. $44 $26 with coupon Shop Now

Orlid Electric Mini Garlic Chopper Amazon Orlid Electric Mini Garlic Chopper Many recipes call for fresh garlic. With this mini food processor, you can mince and chop garlic with ease. $22 Shop Now

FineDine Mixing Bowls with Lids Amazon FineDine Mixing Bowls with Lids Meal prep, bake and store leftovers with ease by using these lidded mixing bowls. Cooks on TikTok use them to serve and store salad, allow bread to rise and so much more. $33 Shop Now

Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin Amazon Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin This TikTok-approved ice mold freezes and stores perfect medium-sized spheres of ice for next level summer-to-fall drinks. $30 $21 With Coupon Shop Now

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer Amazon GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer Cook all of your favorites — fries, meats, fish, pizza and even cake — with this sleek air fryer that TikTok loves. Take the guesswork out of cooking thanks to eight cooking presets. $120 $74 Shop Now

Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush Amazon Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush This glass oil dispenser allows you to easily portion your favorite cooking oil. Made popular by TikTok, the dispenser comes with a handy brush attached to the silicone dropper. $10 $9 With Coupon Shop Now

Miyabi Fusion Morimoto Edition Chef's Knife Amazon Miyabi Fusion Morimoto Edition Chef's Knife TikTok chefs who slice and dice like a pro use a sharp and balanced Japanese knife like this one. $180 Shop Now

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Amazon GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Nugget ice cubes (Sonic ice, anyone?) make drinks just that much better. Now you can make your own with this countertop ice maker appliance from GE Profile, which produces up to 24 pounds of those glorious cubes per day without needing a water hookup. $629 $579 Shop Now

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper Amazon Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper TikTok users know this versatile chopper is great for chopping nuts, veggies, herbs, cheese and more. $25 $22 Shop Now

Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Even if you're not a pro in the kitchen, you'll look like one with these efficient salt and pepper grinders that are frequently found in TikTok cooking clips. $29 $26 With Coupon Shop Now

hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball Amazon hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball Make a pint of homemade ice cream in roughly 20 minutes with this TikTok fave and a few ingredients. The Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball is a fun way to create DIY desserts. $59 Shop Now

PopBabies Portable Personal Blender Amazon PopBabies Portable Personal Blender There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender made popular on TikTok. It allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go, charges with a USB cord, and is the perfect size to throw in your gym or camping bag. $50 $30 Shop Now

Hoan Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Amazon Hoan Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer This satisfying kitchen gadget seen on TikTok is dishwasher-safe and also works its magic on muffins, rolls and buns. $28 Shop Now

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer Amazon Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer If you dream of aesthetically pleasing sliced vegetables like the home chefs of TikTok create, this mandoline with five interchangeable blades can help make those dreams a reality. $40 $25 With Coupon Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: