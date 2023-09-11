Home

The 23 Best TikTok-Approved Kitchen Tools and Gadgets for Fall: Bakeware Sets, Air Fryers, Blenders and More

By Katy Lindenmuth
Published: 8:45 AM PDT, September 11, 2023

We've found handy tools that are also aesthetically pleasing for your kitchen counter.

From affordable dupes for luxury makeup to stylish options for workout clothes, we'd be remiss to say that TikTok isn't brimming with brilliant ideas for improving your life. The video-sharing platform has introduced us to some seriously useful products, including kitchen gadgets, tools and appliances designed for efficiency that also make cooking more fun.

Among the many TikTok trends we love, our current obsession is "Things That I Don't Regret Buying for My Kitchen" and other similarly titled videos. These clips — which are often posted in installments — showcase various cool kitchen gadgets and tools, like a genius pasta maker or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them.

Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and others are treat-yourself items that will look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, because who wouldn't love nugget ice?!). But regardless of the function each of these items serves, once you have them in your kitchen, you'll wonder where they'd been hiding all along.

Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced. Shop our top 25 TikTok-approved kitchen tools below to upgrade your kitchen this fall.

Tigwin Apple Peeler and Corer

Tigwin Apple Peeler and Corer
Amazon

Tigwin Apple Peeler and Corer

After a day spent apple picking, you can peel and take out the core in a snap with this apple peeler device according to the Homesteading TikTokers. Think of all the apple pies and tarts you can create with this helpful and TikTok-approved tool. 

$30 $20

Shop Now

USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan

USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan
Amazon

USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan

Many variations of pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese frosting are trending on the fall baking TikToks. Whip some up for yourself (and others if you are feeling generous) with this muffin pan that has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating.

Milo by Kana Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

Milo by Kana Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
Amazon

Milo by Kana Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

If you search fall cooking on TikTok, you'll soon see that fall is definitely soup season and you'll want a beautiful Dutch oven to cook and serve your delicious creations from (like all the content creators). We love this black and gold enameled cast iron from Amazon with rave reviews. 

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

From pressure cooker recipes to hacks, home chefs on TikTok are obsessed with pressure cookers. Not to mention they save so much time in the kitchen.

Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set

Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set
Amazon

Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set

Thrifting for vintage cake pans is a popular trend on TikTok. Many users are obsessed with the sturdy brand Wilton. Start your own collection with this durable 4-piece round cake pan set by Wilton that's perfect for baking. 

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid stand mixers are an evergreen kitchen gadget frequently seen in baking TikToks. With additional KitchenAid attachments, you can do practically anything from mixing dough to shredding cheese and even making pasta. 

$450 $374

Shop Now

Bonsenkitchen Stainless Steel Hand Stick Immersion Blender

Bonsenkitchen Stainless Steel Hand Stick Immersion Blender
Amazon

Bonsenkitchen Stainless Steel Hand Stick Immersion Blender

If you don't have the counter space for a stand mixer, this handheld blender loved by TikTok could be a great alternative for you. With 20 different speeds, a whisk attachment, and a chopper attachment, it's no wonder this kitchen gadget is loved so much by the popular app. 

Philips Compact Pasta Maker

Philips Compact Pasta Maker
Amazon

Philips Compact Pasta Maker

Nothing says "welcome to #PastaTikTok" like a real-deal pasta maker. This user-friendly machine can create spaghetti, fettuccine and penne noodles. 

$250 $180

Shop Now

Smeg 50's Retro Cream Milk Frother

Smeg 50's Retro Cream Milk Frother
Amazon

Smeg 50's Retro Cream Milk Frother

We fell in love with Smeg's retro toaster and now we need the brand's milk frother after seeing it on TikTok.

$290 $230

Shop Now

Cacoles Silicone Cooking Utensils Set

Cacoles Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
Amazon

Cacoles Silicone Cooking Utensils Set

You'll find virtually every kitchen utensil under the sun in this aesthetically pleasing and TikTok-approved 43-piece set.

$44 $26

with coupon

Shop Now

Orlid Electric Mini Garlic Chopper

Orlid Electric Mini Garlic Chopper
Amazon

Orlid Electric Mini Garlic Chopper

Many recipes call for fresh garlic. With this mini food processor, you can mince and chop garlic with ease.

FineDine Mixing Bowls with Lids

FineDine Mixing Bowls with Lids
Amazon

FineDine Mixing Bowls with Lids

Meal prep, bake and store leftovers with ease by using these lidded mixing bowls. Cooks on TikTok use them to serve and store salad, allow bread to rise and so much more.

Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin

Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin
Amazon

Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin

This TikTok-approved ice mold freezes and stores perfect medium-sized spheres of ice for next level summer-to-fall drinks.

$30 $21

With Coupon

Shop Now

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer
Amazon

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer

Cook all of your favorites — fries, meats, fish, pizza and even cake — with this sleek air fryer that TikTok loves. Take the guesswork out of cooking thanks to eight cooking presets.

$120 $74

Shop Now

Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush

Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush
Amazon

Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush

This glass oil dispenser allows you to easily portion your favorite cooking oil. Made popular by TikTok, the dispenser comes with a handy brush attached to the silicone dropper.

$10 $9

With Coupon

Shop Now

Miyabi Fusion Morimoto Edition Chef's Knife

Miyabi Fusion Morimoto Edition Chef's Knife
Amazon

Miyabi Fusion Morimoto Edition Chef's Knife

TikTok chefs who slice and dice like a pro use a sharp and balanced Japanese knife like this one. 

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Nugget ice cubes (Sonic ice, anyone?) make drinks just that much better. Now you can make your own with this countertop ice maker appliance from GE Profile, which produces up to 24 pounds of those glorious cubes per day without needing a water hookup.

$629 $579

Shop Now

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper
Amazon

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper

TikTok users know this versatile chopper is great for chopping nuts, veggies, herbs, cheese and more.

$25 $22

Shop Now

Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Amazon

Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Even if you're not a pro in the kitchen, you'll look like one with these efficient salt and pepper grinders that are frequently found in TikTok cooking clips. 

$29 $26

With Coupon

Shop Now

hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball

hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball
Amazon

hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball

Make a pint of homemade ice cream in roughly 20 minutes with this TikTok fave and a few ingredients. The Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball is a fun way to create DIY desserts.

PopBabies Portable Personal Blender

PopBabies Portable Personal Blender
Amazon

PopBabies Portable Personal Blender

There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender made popular on TikTok. It allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go, charges with a USB cord, and is the perfect size to throw in your gym or camping bag. 

$50 $30

Shop Now

Hoan Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer

Hoan Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
Amazon

Hoan Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer

This satisfying kitchen gadget seen on TikTok is dishwasher-safe and also works its magic on muffins, rolls and buns.

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Amazon

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer

If you dream of aesthetically pleasing sliced vegetables like the home chefs of TikTok create, this mandoline with five interchangeable blades can help make those dreams a reality.

$40 $25

With Coupon

Shop Now

