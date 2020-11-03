Shopping

The 31 Best Sneaker Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Best Sneaker Deals
The Amazon Holiday Dash is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

We shopped this massive Amazon event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more. 

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, Amazon's Holiday Dash has tons of options to shop. 

The Amazon Holiday Dash is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc JacobsSkechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, AdidasAmerican ApparelUggsLacosteVineyard VinesCalvin Klein, Vionic, Alo YogaJ.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across  categories from the Amazon Holiday Dash sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoesswimwear, men's clothingunderwearwatchescookware, kitchen appliancesshoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, and more.

Amazon's Holiday Dash delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneakers from Amazon's Holiday Dash.

Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

REGULARLY $85

Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes
Vionic
Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes
Amazon
Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes
Vionic

Oprah Winfrey herself is obsessed with this podiatrist-approved shoe brand. Vionic shoes are super comfortable and stylish and, yes, queen Oprah has a number of pairs from this great walking shoe brand. Not only are they built with comfort in mind, but many Vionic shoes carry the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a distinction reserved for footwear that promotes foot health and provides proper support. Blending fashion-forward style with comfort technology (like a biomechanically molded footbed and a shock-absorbing midsole), these slip-on shoes are the perfect travel shoes to keep your feet happy for miles ahead.

REGULARLY $116.45

Women's Sleek Sneaker
Adidas
adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Sleek Sneaker
Adidas

The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are crafted with three stripes on the leather upper of these shoes to offer a sleek look.

REGULARLY $80

Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste
Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste

This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.

REGULARLY $70

Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden
REGULARLY $81.95

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas

These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 30% off at Amazon, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $70

Vionic Calina
Vionic
Vionic Calina
Amazon
Vionic Calina
Vionic
LIST PRICE $149.95

Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas

The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $80

FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance

These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning and they are comfortable all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 35 different colors, for everyone's personal style.

REGULARLY $64.95

Women's Superstar Sneaker
adidas
adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Superstar Sneaker
adidas

The Adidas Superstar Sneaker is one of the original classic Adidas shoe since the 1990s and still retains its style until this very day.

REGULARLY $80

Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance

REGULARLY $64.95

Women's Keke Suede
Vionic
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
Amazon
Women's Keke Suede
Vionic

These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support.

REGULARLY $140

Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
adidas
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
adidas
REGULARLY $65

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 50% off the retail price. 

REGULARLY $140

Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers
Amazon
Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan

These Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers are over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $150

Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas

This is the staple adidas sneaker for and it's perfect for everyone.

REGULARLY $65

2790 Acotw
Superga
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Amazon
2790 Acotw
Superga

These Superga Women's 2790 Acotw are a Kate Middleton favorite and come in six unique colors.

REGULARLY $80

Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS
ASICS women's walking shoe black and white
Amazon
Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS

The new Asics GEL-Quick Walking Shoe brings value and performance together in one great looking shoe.

REGULARLY $75

Lite Racer Shoes
Adidas
adidas Lite Racer Shoes
Amazon
Lite Racer Shoes
Adidas

These adidas Lite Racer Shoes are a steal at $25.

REGULARLY $30

Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony

The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes their award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market.

REGULARLY $150

Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Reebok
Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Amazon
Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Reebok
REGULARLY $90

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney

Take your workout look up a notch with these brightly colored adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers.

REGULARLY $230

Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno

The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit.

REGULARLY $119.95

Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Saucony
Saucony Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Saucony

Performance technology meets athletic style in the all new Saucony Cohesion 13 running shoe. Featuring a stylish, breathable upper, cushioning technology and a durable rubber outsole, the Saucony Cohesion is a go-to neutral running shoe.

REGULARLY $60

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Amazon
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas

Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one.

REGULARLY $90

Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma
PUMA Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma

The PUMA smash V2 is the new interpretation of the PUMA smash iconic shoe. The silhouette features a soft suede upper and the updated outsole offers a clean look and premium grip with durability. 

REGULARLY $55

Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Amazon
Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 50% off, while supplies last at the Amazon Holiday Dash.

REGULARLY $100

Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO
ECCO Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO

The Ecco Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker is a cool, contemporary-looking, long-lace sneaker crafted from rich leathers for a light soft feel.

REGULARLY $109.95

KINOA Floral Sneaker
Flexi
Flexi KINOA Floral Sneaker
Amazon
KINOA Floral Sneaker
Flexi

Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe
Under Armour

These Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoes provides a zero gravity feel to keep the energy return which helps to eliminate impact step after step.

REGULARLY $130

Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe
Mizuno
Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe
Amazon
Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe
Mizuno

The Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoes are breathable, lightweight, running shoes with ample support which counteracts the repetitive stress running puts on your entire body.

REGULARLY $159.95

