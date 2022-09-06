Aside from the extra day off work, the best part of Labor Day weekend was by far all the sales from nearly every major retailer. Even though Labor Day is over, shoppers can still score deals on everything from fall fashion essentials and cozy new bedding to home appliances and tech from all of your favorite brands.

Activewear brands, including Allbirds and Girlfriend Collective, are slashing prices up to 70% off, while clothing, home goods, and more from Amazon and Nordstrom are up to 65% off. If you are looking to refresh your bedroom, you can take $600 off a brand-new mattress from Casper or save up to $2,400 on Samsung's state-of-the-art TVs.

No matter if you're building your fall wardrobe on a budget, hoping to save big on home improvement projects, or can't wait to snuggle up with some new sheets, you can satisfy all of your shopping needs at a great price by taking advantage of these holiday sales.

Ahead, shop all the best Labor Day sales of 2022 that are still happening right now.

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals 2022

Nordstrom's massive Summer Sale is running through September 12 and taking up to 60% off best-selling brands, including Free People, UGG, Nike, Zella and more. Save on fall wardrobe essentials like jeans, boots, and jackets.

During the Allbirds Last Summer Fling sale, you can save up to 40% on a large selection of the brand's most popular shoes and apparel. Shop deals on both men's and women's styles.

Men's Tree Dasher 1 Allbirds Men's Tree Dasher 1 With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them. $125 $109 Buy Now

Shop the Coach Labor Day Sale to get 25% off hundred of select Coach handbags, boots, and sandals — including styles that never go on sale. Make sure to use the code TAKE25 at checkout.

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag A member of the TikTok-favorite Pillow Tabby bag's family, this bag has two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag, or wear crossbody. $450 $338 Buy Now

Theo Tote Coach Theo Tote The spacious smooth leather style has the perfect carry-it-all silhouette with room for all your must-haves, interior organizational pockets, a secure magnetic closure and comfortable, oversized handles. $450 $338 Buy Now

Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is updated with new sale styles weekly and this Labor Day the activewear deals are unbeatable. Cult-favorite leggings like the Align High-Rise Pant are majorly marked down.

All sale styles at Michael Kors are an additional 25% off with the code LDW25. The designer's lineup of totes, handbags and crossbodies are marked down even further now through September 6.

Valerie Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack Michael Kors Valerie Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack This travel-friendly backpack is 100% leather and features a handy front pouch for easy access and plenty of pockets inside. Shop it on sale in three different colors. $358 $134 WITH CODE LDW25 Buy Now

Take an extra 30% off Kate Spade sale styles with the code MORE30. Now through September 5, score double discounts on best-selling totes, wallets, crossbody bags and jewelry.

Knott Large Tote Kate Spade Knott Large Tote The deep green hue of this pebbled leather tote bag makes it a natural choice for fall. $328 $161 WITH CODE MORE30 Buy Now

Penny Small Hobo Bag Toru Burch Penny Small Hobo Bag As adorable as it is versatile, this hobo bag can hold all your essentials for a night out and comes in four classic colors, including this eye-catching icy pink. $298 $125 WITH CODE MORE30 Buy Now

The Labor Day Sale is still on at Girlfriend Collective. Enjoy 25% off sitewide and save up to 60% on everyday staples, sleepwear, and essential bundles, such as two- and three-packs of bralettes and tees.

The Bralette 2-Pack Girlfriend Collective The Bralette 2-Pack For everyday comfort and support without the underwire, choose a combo of V-neck and scoop neck bralettes to add to your wardrobe. $56 $45 Buy Now

Use code LONGWEEKEND for an extra 40-50% off sale styles and 30% off fall favorites at Madewell. Seasonal must-haves like cute jackets, jeans, and midi dresses are on sale just in time for the new season.

The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day. $158 $111 WITH CODE LONGWEEKEND Buy Now

Crocs is having a Labor Day Sale where you can take up to 50% off clogs and sandals. With plenty of popular styles to choose from, this is a Crocs sale you don't want to miss.

Use code SUNNY15 to take an extra 15% off everything at Coach Outlet. With sale styles already up to 70% off, this additional discount makes refreshing your fall wardrobe even easier.

Mollie Tote 25 Coach Outlet Mollie Tote 25 Heading back to the office? A tote like this will help you to feel prepared, comfortable and totally chic while carrying all of your essentials to and from work. $378 $144 WITH CODE SUNNY15 Buy Now

Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Coach Outlet Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front. $350 $149 WITH CODE SUNNY15 Buy Now

Best Labor Day Tech Deals 2022

Save big on top-rated tech during the Samsung Labor Day Sale. From TVs and smartphones to washers and dryers, Samsung's limited-time offers include discounts on new product releases.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can save up to $800 with enhanced trade-in. Plus, get $150 Samsung Credit to spend toward accessories. $1,300 $500 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Shop Amazon's Labor Day deals on Apple products to save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active. $249 $180 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $480 Buy Now

Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones is now on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 3i Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks, and it's $151 off. $480 $329 Buy Now

Best Labor Day Furniture Sales 2022

West Elm furniture and home decor is up to 70% off at the Warehouse Sale, including outdoor furniture, bedding, bath and dining room essentials.

Marin Swivel Chair West Elm Marin Swivel Chair Add some relaxed, coastal vibes to your living room or den with this comfortable swivel chair. The thick, comfy cushions are ultra loungeable for reading your favorite book or the newest TV shows. $1,099 $989 Buy Now

Take up to 70% off Pottery Barn furniture, bedding, and decor. You'll find everything you need to decorate your home with exclusive savings.

Mateo Platform Bed Pottery Barn Mateo Platform Bed The Mateo Collection at Pottery Barn has a weathered, distressed finish with a depth of color that will bring warmth and character to your space. $1,099 $9,89 Buy Now

Apt2B is having one of their biggest sales of the year, offering 15% off sitewide. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with 20% off orders $2,999+, 25% off orders $3,999+, and 30% off orders $5,499+.

The Overstock Labor Day Sale has massive discounts on thousands of furniture items up to 70% off. Get free shipping on everything, too.

Shop up to 40% off at Ashley’s Labor Day sale, with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more.

From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, Wayfair's Labor Day Sale is stocked with thousands of deals on patio furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 70% off.

Best Labor Day Home & Kitchen Deals 2022

Now through Tuesday, September 6, shop the Our Place Goodbye Summer sale to save 25% on the all-in-one Always Pan, Perfect Pot, dinnerware, glassware, and more kitchen upgrades.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 $109 Buy Now

The Perfect Pot Our Place The Perfect Pot Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming. $165 $123 Buy Now

Best Buy's Appliance Labor Day sale is still live with deals on everything you need for a kitchen upgrade. Save on dishwashers, microwaves, ranges, refrigerators, and more.

Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Great Jones with code LDW20. Cast iron, ceramic and stainless steel cookware & bakeware are all on sale through September 5.

The Dutchess Great Jones The Dutchess On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses. $160 $132 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones The Cast-Iron Family The Cast-Iron Family features a trio of some of Great Jones' bestsellers, which includes The Dutchess, Dutch Baby and King Sear. The two cast-iron Dutch ovens are perfect for making a batch of gumbo or any of your other hearty favorites. $390 $240 WITH CODE LDW20 Buy Now

Shop the Brooklinen Labor Day Sale and get 15% off sitewide. Give your linens a fresh for the Fall with deals on sheets, comforters, towels, and more.

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too. $169 $144 Buy Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Turn your bathroom into a spa with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $75 $64 Buy Now

Save up to $200 on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Dyson's cordless stick vacuums are lightweight and versatile for quick cleaning while the brand's air purifiers double as cooling fans.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan Dyson Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology. The TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room. $420 $300 Buy Now

Dyson V7 Advanced Dyson Dyson V7 Advanced Dyson's lightweight V7 vacuum reduces noisy turbulence and has polycarbonate vanes on the brush bar that lift tangled strands directly into the bin. The V7 has soft nylon bristles for cleaning delicate fabrics and surfaces. $400 $300 Buy Now

Oprah's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth has sitewide deals on bestsellers, like cooling pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Labor Day Sale is marking down Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $295 Buy Now

Best Labor Day Beauty Sales 2022

All of Laura Geller's makeup, cosmetics, and beauty products are up to 60% off for Labor Day. Plus, shoppers can get 35% off year-round with our exclusive code ET35.

This weekend, get 25% off bestselling Kiehl's skincare, body care and hair care. Ward off wrinkles, banish blemishes, hydrate, exfoliate, and more with deals on Kiehl's entire collection of products through September 11.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep. $52 $39 Buy Now

No matter your skin type or concern, Mario Badescu Skin Care offers targeted and customized solutions. Get 25% off sitewide at Mario Badescu with code LABOR22.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Drying Lotion A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner is on sale. This on-the-spot surface blemish solution helps dry up surface blemishes overnight. $17 $13 WITH CODE LABOR22 Buy Now

Cult-favorite skincare is up to 25% off at the SkinStore Labor Day sale. Just use code LABOR to save on brands like Sunday Riley, NuFace, Estée Lauder and many more.

NuFace Mini Starter Kit SkinStore NuFace Mini Starter Kit Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $209 $157 WITH CODE LABOR Buy Now

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale event starts on Sunday, August 28. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only.

Shop Today's Ulta Deals

Use code CELEBRATE6 to get Nicole Kidman's favorite hair products for 25% off at Vegamour's Anniversary Sale. Now through September 6, this Labor Day sale has discounts on Vegamour's award-winning, vegan hair, lash, and brow products.

GRO Hair Serum Vegamour GRO Hair Serum The brand notes that you can experience the maximum benefits of the GRO Hair Serum after about four months. If you fall in love with the serum, you can also save 17% and get free shipping when you sign up for the monthly delivery plan. $58 $44 WITH CODE CELEBRATE6 Buy Now

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit The Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit is fortified with Karmatin — a vegan b-SILK protein version of keratin. As opposed to keratin, Karmatin sticks to your hair to moisturize it and keep it silky-soft even after you've rinsed out your shampoo and conditioner in the shower. Karmatin also helps to protect your hair from chlorine and the sun, which can impact your hair color. $96 $65 WITH CODE CELEBRATE6 Buy Now

All of Peace Out's skin saviors and best-sellers like the Retinol Eye Stick are 25% off. For a limited time, save big on your brightening, tightening, blemish-busting favorites. Plus, get free shipping with every order.

Retinol Eye Stick Peace Out Skincare Retinol Eye Stick This eye serum balm minimalizes dark circles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation and overall tired-looking eyes. This quadruple threat also helps smooth out your skin texture around your eyes, which helps for a flawless finish when you apply foundation or under-eye concealer. $28 $21 Buy Now

Instant Pore Perfector Peace Out Skincare Instant Pore Perfector The Peace Out Instant Pore Perfector is designed to act as an immediate primer, blurring the look of pores, helping to extend makeup wear and reducing redness. Made with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, mushroom extract and malic acid, this new product aims to reduce redness, even complexion, brighten and hydrate the skin. $28 $21 Buy Now

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is an excellent place to shop for deals on top beauty brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Dr. Dennis Gross, and Estée Lauder. Save up to 60% on skin care, makeup, fragrances, and hair care.

Best Labor Day Mattress Deals 2022

Upgrade your sleeping setup with some of Casper's best mattress deals of the year. At the Casper Labor Day sale, you can save up to $600 on select mattress including the best-selling Original Mattress and Casper's highest-rated Original Hybrid mattress.

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain. $3,395 $2,875 Buy Now

Original Hybrid Mattress Casper Original Hybrid Mattress Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress $1,695 $1,445 Buy Now

Get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.

Save up to $700 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your mattress for extra summer savings.

Use code LABORDAY20 to take 20% off everything at Allswell, including luxury mattresses. Now through September 7, save up to $259 on Allswell mattresses.

Nectar's sale takes $200 off mattresses and includes a free sheet set, premium pillows, and mattress protector for a total savings of $699.

Save up to $700 on Tempur-Pedic's adjustable mattress sets, including 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud mattress that adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for personalized comfort and support.

TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Soft where you want it and firm when you need it, the TEMPUR-Cloud mattress features a perfectly formulated feel to help you get the most supportive sleep yet. $2,199 $1,539 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Pajamas Are On Sale for Labor Day

The Best Labor Day Grill Sales for Fall Cookouts

Kate Spade Is Offering an Extra 30% off Sale Items Through Labor Day

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Save on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Can’t-Miss Tech Deals to Shop Now

Our Place's Labor Day Sale Is Here: Save 25% on the Always Pan & More

Upgrade Your Kitchen for Less with Appliance Deals at Best Buy

UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers