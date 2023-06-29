The 66th GRAMMY Awards to Be Held in February 2024

The date for the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards has been revealed. On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that the upcoming musical honors will be handed out at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

The event is slated to air live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS while also streaming live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand with Paramount+ Essential subscribers the following day.

The nominations for the 2024 ceremony, meanwhile, will be revealed on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, with additional information about the awards show announced in the coming months.

The upcoming GRAMMY Awards will recognize the best of what was released from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 15, 2023, with initial voting on potential nominees between Oct. 11 and Oct. 20. Final round of voting for the winners will take place from Dec. 14, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024, just one month prior to the ceremony.

Additionally, three new categories were added to competitive awards, with trophies for Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording set to be handed out in 2024. The awards are also moving two categories -- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical -- to the General Field, allowing all GRAMMY voters to decide on the winners.

Earlier this year, during the 2023 GRAMMYs, Beyoncé became the most awarded artist ever and tied with Maverick City Music for the most wins of the night with four awards each while Harry Styles took home the top honors by winning Album of the Year.

