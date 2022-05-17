Shopping

The 7 Best Air Purifier Deals on Amazon to Help You Breathe Easy at Home This Allergy Season

By ETonline Staff
Best Air Purifier Deals Spring 2022
Amazon

If you have spring or summer allergies, you probably have your Claritin and cleaning supplies ready at all times. However, sometimes there are challenges that even the strongest antihistamines can't relieve. Spring is officially here with the pollen count increasing, so you might want to add an air purifier or two to your home to improve your indoor air quality. As we enter allergy season, Amazon has some great deals on quality air purifiers to help you get rid of pollutants and breathe better. 

Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. Fortunately, if you're looking to finally invest in one, there's a pretty expansive market for air purifiers at the moment — with options that are feasible for just about every budget and home. We've rounded up the top air purifiers and seasonal discounts available now. 

Ahead, shop the best air purifier deals on Amazon, including options from Levoit, Honeywell, and Germ Guardian. 

Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier

Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.

$250$220
Veva ProHEPA 9000 Premium Air Purifier
Veva Air Purifier ProHEPA 9000
Amazon
Veva ProHEPA 9000 Premium Air Purifier

The Veva ProHEPA 9000 Air Purifier is a heavy-duty air purifier perfect for larger rooms. Thanks to its 4-in-1 technology, it keeps the air in your home cleaner for longer. 

$200$100 WITH COUPON
Levoit Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon
Levoit Air Purifier with HEPA Filter

The LEVOIT Air Purifier is a budget-friendly filtration system works as a high-efficiency air purifier that will circulate a room or large space over four times per hour to ensure full effectiveness (read: fresh air). 

$90$75
Germ Guardian 3-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier
Germ Guardian 3-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Germ Guardian 3-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier

This GermGuardian air purifier filters your air while simultaneously reducing dander, germs, allergens and odors. The filter in this air purifier also has an antimicrobial agent to prevent mildew and mold build-up. 

$175$112
Oransi UV Air Purifier
Oransi UV Air Purifier
Amazon
Oransi UV Air Purifier

This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters.

$279$168
GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier
GermGuardian AC5250PT 5-in-1 Air Purifier
Amazon
GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier

The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home. 

$265$150
Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier
Oransai OV200 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier

With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home.

$329$199

Also, check out other highly-rated air purifiers that may not be on sale, but still a great buy.

Blueair Pure 411 Auto Small Room Air Purifier
Blueair Pure 411 Auto Small Room Air Purifier
Amazon
Blueair Pure 411 Auto Small Room Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with a purifier that automatically adjusts to real-time conditions reported by the particle sensor to maintain a comfortable home environment​. 

$140
Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier
Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier
Amazon
Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier

Effectively absorb odors with a Charcoal Foam Pre-filter and Granular Activated Carbon filter. The true HEPA filter easily catches pollen, cigar smoke, dust, pet dander, lint, and other tiny airborne particles you can’t see.

 

$60
Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier
Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier
Amazon
Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier

This compact air purifier is great for spaces up to 160 square feet and you can have the cleaner either stand upright or on its side.

$70
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Amazon
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier

The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter.

$230

