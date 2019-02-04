'The Bachelor': A Fan Favorite Suddenly Leaves the Show

Elyse is out!

The fan favorite Bachelor contestant left the competition on Monday night's episode, after a tearful confrontation with Colton Underwood. Elyse's departure came just weeks after she and the Bachelor enjoyed a sweet date together at San Diego's Belmont Park. She shared on that date that she was falling in love.

"It's been weeks since our one-on-one, and I feel very sh**ty. Right now, I'm gutted, and I didn't think it would be that hard. It's just made me doubt everything," the 31-year-old makeup artist emotionally revealed on Monday's episode. "It sucks!"

Elyse then headed off to see Colton in his hotel room, dressed like she's going to the Oscars.

"I struggled a lot, because I want to know all the silly stupid things about you and how... I want the time and attention that a relationship deserves," she tearfully said. "F**k, you're breaking my heart."

"I can't accept a proposal after a few months of sharing your time and attention with other people. I can't do it," she continues. "You want something that I can't promise. ...I listen to these girls talk about how much they're falling in love with you. This isn't working for me. I have to leave."

The Alaska native said goodbye to Colton, but then immediately seemed to have regrets. "I'm disgusted with myself and heartbroken," she cried.

Colton, meanwhile, admitted that the situation left him with fears about how the season will end up.

"I think the last thing I was expecting tonight was to see Elyse. For someone to just give up on me and give up on us, it's confusing. I've had people give up on me in the past... it brings up the fear of just like, that's my worst nightmare, is getting to the end of this, and not being loved back, not being enough," he said. "That's absolutely terrifying"

Elyse isn't the only one who has left the show this season. During an interview with ET last month, Colton confessed that he actually quit The Bachelor.

"I was gone for a while. In that moment, and the feelings I was feeling, I left the show," he candidly revealed, confirming that his famous fence jump was the beginning of his exit. "I needed time to myself."

"In the moment I was gone," he continued, "there was no Bachelor."

See more in the video below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': ET Is Live Blogging Week 5 of Colton Underwood's Journey!

Aly Raisman Supports 'Bachelor' Contestant Caelynn -- But Says She's Not Watching Colton's Season

'The Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Standout Elyse Says She's Doubting 'Everything,' Storms Out on Women

Related Gallery