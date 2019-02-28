Caelynn Miller-Keyes' heartbreaking story of sexual assault has struck a chord with fans all over the country.

The former Miss North Carolina opened up about her past rape on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, sparking important conversations between viewers, and sending swarms of supportive messages to Miller-Keyes.

One of the women to express their support was Underwood's ex-girlfriend, Aly Raisman, who revealed in 2017 that she's one of over 100 young women and girls who were sexually abused by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in 2017.

"I have not spoken to her," Miller-Keyes said of Raisman while speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelor's Women Tell All taping on Friday. "I have spoken to other survivors. Different people have reached out, which I've been so grateful of."

"But, I mean, I just want to thank everyone who has come forward, everyone who has shared their story, not only women, but men as well," she added.

After revealing her sexual assault to Underwood, the Bachelor responded by sharing that part of the reason he was still a virgin was that one of his former girlfriends was also a survivor of sexual abuse. He did not say Raisman's name, though many fans guessed he was referring to her.

In an interview with People earlier this month, Raisman commended Miller-Keyes for speaking publicly about her story.

“I am supportive of anybody that comes forward and especially for her to do that on national television, I really commend her for her bravery and I stand with her and I hope she’s getting a ton of support because she deserves it,” Raisman said, explaining that many people don’t “realize how hard” it can be to discuss about abuse.

"Even if you can’t relate to someone’s story, if you are supportive of a survivor, you are helping -- I really believe you’re making a change in the world that we live in," the gymnast added.

