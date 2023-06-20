The drama's already high on the first night of The Bachelorette. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Charity Lawson's season premiere, Brayden brags to some of the other suitors that he snagged a night one smooch with the leading lady.

The clip starts out well, as Charity, a child and family therapist, and Brayden, a travel nurse, chat outside.

"I'm amazing," Brayden tells Charity of how he's feeling. "I'm here with you. I was stoked when I heard you were the Bachelorette."

"I acknowledge how scary of a process this can be," Charity replies, "so I thank you for being here."

"I still have that hope, you know?" Brayden answers, before telling Charity, "I'm really excited."

"I'm so happy that you're here," she assures him. "I really am."

With that, Charity and Brayden lean in for a kiss, and giddily laugh and hug each other after they lock lips.

Not far away, drama is brewing though, as Charity's other suitors were watching the whole exchange.

"Brayden went for a kiss," one man remarks, before another tells the camera that watching Charity smooch another guy is "a s**t feeling."

Brayden makes things worse when he immediately goes off, bragging about his one-on-one time with the Bachelorette.

"Bro, I got a kiss!" he exclaims. "Bro, she kissed me!"

"He was feeling cocky, really putting their time out there," an annoyed suitor tells the camera of Brayden. "Definitely mouthing off."

When one man asks Brayden if the kiss was good, he simply replies, "Oh my goodness," before stating, "I'm just ready for that first impression rose, though."

Brayden's behavior rubs many of the men the wrong way, with one telling the cameras, "I'm like, good job. You got a kiss, but told everyone. I think it's disrespectful for the rest of the guys. You need to get the f**k out."

Despite the apparent drama, when ET exclusively spoke Charity after her first night as the Bachelorette, she gushed about the evening.

"It was a good one," Charity told ET of night one. "I'm a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night."

As for what she's hoping the men will bring to the table, Charity said she wants "someone who can let their walls down, be their true selves and hold nothing back," and noted that she will quickly end things if "dishonesty" enters the picture.

"I just want to continue to grow as a person," she told ET of her hopes for the season. "I know this role is going to challenge me... so hopefully [I'm able] to continue to grow as a person and just trust my heart."

Charity Lawson's journey for love will kick off when season 20 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 26, on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama by following along with ET's coverage of the series.

