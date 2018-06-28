'The Bachelorette' Sneak Peek: Becca Confronts a Guy Accused of Being 'Verbally Abusive' (Exclusive)

The drama continues on next week's episode of The Bachelorette.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at next Monday's episode, in which Becca Kufrin decides to confront Chris on a group date over claims that he's "verbally abusive" and putting the other men on edge.

"Did Connor ever room with you and want to switch rooms, because he was afraid you might lose it?" she asks the 30-year-old sales trainer.

"Is this a joke?" Chris asks, clearly on the defensive. "That makes me feel extremely uncomfortable."

"That's why I want to get to the bottom of it," Becca explains. "When I hear things that the guys are maybe more scared around you, or they feel threatened or that you're verbally abusive, I'm going to ask you about it."

"This is completely fabricated and it's not real, nor is it right," Chris replies, as their conversation is cut short by Garrett.

Chris quickly heads over to rejoin the rest of the guys, while Becca tells Garrett that after speaking with Chris, she's going to need some time to herself.

"So Connor, word is that you're scared to room with me because I'm very aggressive and verbally abusive," Chis says to Connor. "I was just told this."

"Whatever you said to her up there, put her in a head state where it just f**ked up the whole night," Garrett insists.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

This isn't the first time Chris has caused drama on a group date. He and Becca went head to head on last week's episode, after he threatened to leave the show when Becca didn't have time to speak with him on the date.

And while Becca definitely isn't afraid to put the men in their place, she told ET earlier this month that it's conversations of a different nature that she's most afraid to see on TV. Watch below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

