Jeremy Allen White's work on The Bear has made the young actor a household name, and the star has admitted that he gets called "Chef" by fans of the culinary dramedy series on a regular basis.

White walked the red carpet at the premiere of the show's third season on Tuesday, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, and he spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about how his two young daughters -- Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3, feel when they're with their dad and fans run up calling him Chef.

"It's confusing and strange," White admitted, "but they know they know about the show."

That being said, White explained that his two girls -- whom he shares with ex-wife Addison Timlin -- "haven't seen the show" yet.

"Well my oldest, Ezzy, actually, she really enjoys the first like two minutes of the pilot episode, which is just me getting scared by a bear and then falling on my butt," White said with a laugh, referring to a dream sequence from the show's first moments in season one. "She'll ask to watch that a lot! But that's all of the show she's seen."

When it comes to how old he feels his girls will have to be to actually watch the series, White said, "I don't know if we're even ready to have that conversation."

Jeremy Allen White attends the Premiere for FX's "The Bear" Season 3 at El Capitan Theatre on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

White looked chic in a linen gray suit, white button-down and black tie as he posed for photos on the carpet at the ritzy Hollywood premiere on Tuesday, and marveled at getting the opportunity to actually celebrate the release of the new season.

"We didn't get to do this last year, [with the] strikes going on, and so the only time we've done a premiere is for season one -- and that was before the show came out," he explained. "So there was certainly nobody doing any of this when we did our first season! So it's beautiful."

The cast of 'The Bear' attends the Season 3 premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While The Bear has its legion of fans and long trail of awards and accolades, many fans are getting excited for White's portrayal of Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The movie is set to follow Springsteen as he crafts his iconic album Nebraska with the E Street Band. The film will be an adaptation of Warren Zanes' 2023 book, Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. The album was Springsteen's sixth studio album and was released in 1982 to critical acclaim.

According to White, the film is coming along, and he's been gearing up to take on the role, but has yet to meet with Springsteen personally.

"I haven't talked to him," White said. "We're still kind of putting it all together. We're hoping to go later this year, but there's definitely some things that we're still trying to get into place."

"But yeah, you know, I'm picking up the guitar and I'm trying to learn all the stuff," White added.

The film is being helmed by Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper and being produced by former Netflix chairman Scott Stuber. The arthouse, Oscar-producing film company A24 is in talks for the movie. Springsteen and his manager, Jon Landau, are also "actively involved" in the project, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, all 10 episodes of season 3 of The Bear will be available to stream June 26, exclusively on Hulu.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: