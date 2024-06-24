'The Bear' Season 3 Gets Surprise Early Release Date

Season 3 of The Bear is coming a bit sooner than expected. On Monday, Hulu announced that all 10 episodes of the award-winning FX series will premiere on the streamer Wednesday, June 26, three hours sooner than originally scheduled.

Despite the show's popularity, little is actually known about the direction of the third season. FX appears to be keeping plot details up its sleeve, especially after the jaw-dropping end to season 2, which hit the Disney-owned streaming platform in June 2023.

"It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business," FX's description of the Emmy Award-winning show reads. "Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity."

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri as Carmy and Sydney on 'The Bear' - FX

Tensions mount between the crew and Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he doles out a list of "non-negotiables" that Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and the rest of the team question the reality of day-to-day execution. And as different ideas of excellence clash, the ongoing fraught interpersonal dynamics of The Bear's crew -- in and out of the kitchen -- bubbles over until it overflows.

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon are all slated to reprise their roles.

Chicago Med actor Oliver Platt has played Uncle Jimmy since season 1 while Theater Camp star Molly Gordon appeared for the first time as Carmy's love interest, Claire, in season 2. Other recurring actors include Jon Bernthal as Michael "Mikey" Berzatto, Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebrahim, José Cervantes as Angel, Richard Esteras as Manny andd Chris Witaske as Pete.

While the specifics of the new season remain to be seen, fans can enjoy reports speculating that the actors have already filmed for a fourth season.

The cast members have kept similarly tight-lipped on what the third season holds but ET recently spoke with Edebiri, 28, who will make her directorial debut with episode 6, "Napkins." It has since been revealed the episode will follow Tina (Colón-Zayas) looking "for a new opportunity."

"Well, you know, check it out," she told ET, adding of the experience, "It was amazing. It was really the best."

Seasons 1 and 2 of FX's The Bear are now streaming on Hulu. The Bear season 3 begins streaming on Hulu on June 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: