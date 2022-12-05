Shopping

The Best 4K TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $1,500 On Samsung and LG OLED TVs

By Wesley Horvath
Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or binge session of Emmy-winning TV shows. If you've been considering upgrading your TV, December brings big end-of-year sales offering excellent 4K TV deals. We've found the best holiday deals on 4K TVs right now to get your home ready for winter hibernating, holiday hosting, and watching the rest of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a 4K TV deal just right for your living space. 

No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about elevating your room with Samsung's The Frame TV, Best Buy, Samsung, and Amazon, are all offering can't-miss holiday savings. Ahead, check out our top picks for the best 4K TV deals to shop now.

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

50" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
50" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.

$1,300$900
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.

$2,300$1,700
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$2,800$1,800
Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV. 

$2,600$1,600
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.

$800$648

Best LG 4K OLED TV Deals

LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

The LG OLED C2 has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.

$2,100$1,700
LG B2 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
LG B2 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG B2 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV

This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices. Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with LG's best processor. 

$2,297$1,997

