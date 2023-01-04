The Best 4K TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung Neo QLED and LG OLED TVs
Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or binge session of Emmy-winning TV shows. If you've been considering upgrading your TV in the new year, we've found the best deals on 4K TVs right now to get your home ready for winter hibernating and watching the 2023 Super Bowl.
TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a 4K TV deal just right for your living space.
No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about elevating your room with Samsung's newest Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, Best Buy, Samsung, and Amazon, are all offering can't-miss tech savings of up to $2,000. Ahead, check out our top picks for the best 4K TV deals to shop now.
Best Samsung 4K TV Deals
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.
Best LG 4K OLED TV Deals
This LG is one of our favorite 4K models for 2023 with Filmmaker Mode that lets you watch movies exactly how directors intended. Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. LG's best processor makes picture and sound adjustment happen automatically.
The LG OLED C2 has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2 Online
How to Watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Online
How to Watch the 80th Golden Globe Awards
Shop The Best 8K TV Deals from Samsung
Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $500 Off for A Leveled-Up Gaming Experience
The Best Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,700 at Samsung
Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More