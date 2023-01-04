Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or binge session of Emmy-winning TV shows. If you've been considering upgrading your TV in the new year, we've found the best deals on 4K TVs right now to get your home ready for winter hibernating and watching the 2023 Super Bowl.

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a 4K TV deal just right for your living space.

No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about elevating your room with Samsung's newest Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, Best Buy, Samsung, and Amazon, are all offering can't-miss tech savings of up to $2,000. Ahead, check out our top picks for the best 4K TV deals to shop now.

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

Best LG 4K OLED TV Deals

LG 55" OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV Amazon LG 55" OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV This LG is one of our favorite 4K models for 2023 with Filmmaker Mode that lets you watch movies exactly how directors intended. Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. LG's best processor makes picture and sound adjustment happen automatically. $1,500 $1,249 Shop Now

