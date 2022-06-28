The Best 4th Of July Grill Deals 2022: Save on Everything You Need for Your Barbecue This Weekend
With 4th of July coming up, now is the perfect time to start planning your barbecue and grilling setup at home with Amazon's early Prime Day deals. Brands like Cuisinart, Z Grills, Weber, and so many others are constantly stepping up the grilling game, making it easy to find the perfect grill for barbecues to kick off 4th of July weekend. And, you don't have to pay full price for a top-rated grill model either.
Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair are offering 4th of July deals on grills right now. In fact, there are still tons of post-Father's Day and summer deals on grills that are perfect for celebrating July 4th with family and friends. We've scoured multiple retailers to find the best deals on grills, so you can save your money to upgrade your patio furniture or add on some grilling accessories ahead of 4th of July weekend.
Ahead, shop the best summer deals on top-rated outdoor grills, including wood pellet grills, gas grills and charcoal grills.
The Best Father's Day Grill Deals
BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and char-grill. Get wood-smoked flavors with this pellet grill.
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hotdogs and burger will be done at the same time.
If you or someone in your family loves to grill during the evening or night, then this propane grill by Monument Grills was made for you. All the control knobs are backlit with blue LED lights, so you can still see the settings as you grill away.
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings and summer BBQs.
The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it. And you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save on this outdoor grill.
The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid.
Wheel this wood pellet grill onto your patio and get to smoking and BBQing. This grill model also has a built-in drip tray and grease bucket to collect all the excess grease.
Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal on charcoal grills ahead of all your summer block parties.
Store some of your grilling accessories on the side shelves. This outdoor grill also includes a warming rack, ashtray and two built-in stainless steel bottle openers.
The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates.
You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.
