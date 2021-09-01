The Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Easy

Air purifiers have suddenly -- and perhaps without us even noticing -- become the home essential of the moment. With ongoing wildfires devastating regions across California and the greater United States -- and concerns about smoke pollution continuing to rise -- it's no wonder that more people are turning to air purifiers to ensure that the indoor air quality within their homes is clean and protected.

Beyond working to mitigate the effects brought forth by wildfire smoke, air purifiers also act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other polluting particles throughout the home. Fortunately, if you're looking to finally invest in one, there's a pretty expansive market for air purifiers at the moment -- with options that are feasible for just about every budget and home.

To help you find the right air purifier for your home, ET Style has rounded up some of the most popular (and effective) machines available, including top-rated filters from Dyson, Molekule and Amazon, among others.

Browse through our top air purifier picks below. Looking for other ways to protect your body from polluted air? Shop celeb-approved face masks and the best face masks for kids.

Molekule Air Purifier Molekule Molekule Air Purifier This air filtration system has over a thousand 4-star reviews and works to destroy any existing pollutants within spaces of up to 600 sq. ft. Plus, it also boasts a filter auto-refill program and does not emit ozone. $799 AT MOLEKULE Buy Now

Molekule Air PRO Purifier Molekule Molekule Air PRO Purifier The Molekule Air PRO Purifier can destroy pollutants in spaces of up to 1,000 square ft., all while boasting a refined particle sensor and the title of patented PECO technology -- meaning it can destroy mold, pet dander, harmful particles or chemicals, viruses and any other lingering pollutant or allergen in the air. $1,199 AT MOLEKULE Buy Now

LEVOIT Air Purifier Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifier This budget-friendly filtration system works as a high-efficiency air purifier that will circulate a room over four times per hour to ensure full effectiveness. $90 AT AMAZON Buy Now

