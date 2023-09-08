Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Bedding Deals to Shop Now: Save on Pillows, Blankets, Comforters, Sheets, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 7:35 AM PDT, September 8, 2023

Stop the tossing and turning at night with these great deals on bedding deals at Amazon.

Your bed should be a spot you look forward to diving into at the end of a long day and with the right bedding upgrades, it's easier than you'd imagine. 

Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricy. You also don't necessarily have to wait for a big shopping day — like Prime Day — to save on quality bedding. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale right now.

Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets: These items can still be stylish, moisture-wicking, cooling and cozy. From comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom to hotel-quality pillows to cooling sheets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights, we've found a little bit of everything—all at a discount. 

To help you get a good night's rest, without breaking the bank, we've found the best deals on bedding at Amazon. Shop our top picks below.

Clothknow White Comforter

Clothknow White Comforter
Amazon

Clothknow White Comforter

Made out of 100% cotton with a soft microfiber fill, this modern white comforter is breathable and nearly half off right now.

$150 $76

Shop Now

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set
Amazon

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set

This four-piece, 100% cotton sheet set from Eddie Bauer Home comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two standard pillowcases. 

$80 $46

Shop Now

Janzaa Queen Comforter Set

Janzaa Queen Comforter Set
Amazon

Janzaa Queen Comforter Set

This set includes a queen comforter and two pillowcases, all crafted from high-quality brushed microfibers, delivering a refreshing wake-up experience.

$71 $50

Shop Now

Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Amazon

Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows for Sleeping

With over 8,500 4.3 star reviews on Amazon, these plush bounce-back pillows are designed to keep you cool at night.

$60 $30

Shop Now

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. 

$40 $19

With Coupon

Shop Now

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set
Amazon

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set

If you enjoy sleeping with a silk pillowcase, then you'll love making the whole bed covered in silk. This luxurious silk sheet set, designed to safeguard both your hair and skin comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and four pillowcases. 

$45 $35

Shop Now

BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper

BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon

BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference.  

$200 $140

Shop Now

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set
Amazon

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set

Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a duvet cover and two matching shams. 

$56 $46

Shop Now

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Easeland Cooling Blanket
Amazon

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 

$36 $28

with coupon

Shop Now

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$113 $78

Shop Now

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket
Amazon

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket

A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during cold nights.

$57 $34

Shop Now

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter
Amazon

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Eight corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly. 

$169 $70

with coupon

Shop Now

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set
Amazon

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Experience hotel-quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes.

$48 $35

Shop Now

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.

$50 $30

with coupon

Shop Now

Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Amazon

Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Using cozy cotton t-shirt fabric, these sheets become even softer after each wash. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat top sheet and two pillowcases. 

$70 $62

With Coupon

Shop Now

Urban Habitat Cotton Comforter Set

Urban Habitat Cotton Comforter Set
Amazon

Urban Habitat Cotton Comforter Set

Sometimes a new comforter is all your need to complete your room's look. This cotton comforter and sham set from Urban Habitat is adorable yet sophisticated. 

$155 $106

Shop Now

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover
Amazon

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover

Just imagine how comfortable you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. The fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors.

$80 $43

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Announces Second Prime Day Sale in October: Everything We Know About Prime Big Deal Days

Sales & Deals

Amazon Announces Second Prime Day Sale in October: Everything We Know About Prime Big Deal Days

Rejuvenate Your Sleep With Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas at This End of Summer Sale

Sales & Deals

Rejuvenate Your Sleep With Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas at This End of Summer Sale

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Still Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Still Shop Right Now

Wayfair Has Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials: Shop Bedding, Storage, Furniture and More

Sales & Deals

Wayfair Has Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials: Shop Bedding, Storage, Furniture and More

Save Up to 40% on Parachute Bedding for Back-to-School Season

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Parachute Bedding for Back-to-School Season

The Best Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Brooklinen Sale Starts Now — Save 20% On Best-Selling Sheets, Duvets, Towels and More

Sales & Deals

Brooklinen Sale Starts Now — Save 20% On Best-Selling Sheets, Duvets, Towels and More

The Nolah Sale Is Here With Huge Savings Up to $1,200 Off Mattresses

Sales & Deals

The Nolah Sale Is Here With Huge Savings Up to $1,200 Off Mattresses

Save Up to 20% on Mattresses, Pillows, Sheets and More at Casper's Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 20% on Mattresses, Pillows, Sheets and More at Casper's Sale

Get 33% Off Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding at the Nectar Sale Happening Now

Sales & Deals

Get 33% Off Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding at the Nectar Sale Happening Now

Get Up to 65% Off College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

Sales & Deals

Get Up to 65% Off College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

Home

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

Shop the Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

Home

Shop the Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web

Home

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web

Sleep Cooler This Summer with 20% Off Bedding at Boll & Branch's Sale

Sleep Cooler This Summer with 20% Off Bedding at Boll & Branch's Sale

Tags: