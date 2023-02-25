Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs Ahead of Spring: Save Now on Best-Selling Clogs and Sandals

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring is less than a month away and best-selling footwear brand Crocs is helping us comfortably step into the new season. Right now, Amazon has tons of incredible deals on Crocs classic styles, including stylish clogs and sandals, that make the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to pack with you for spring break or a comfy clog to lounge in, you will be sure to find a shoe that matches your style and will keep you comfortable all season long.  

The casual shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. Oprah herself gave Crocs clogs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." There are enough different colors on sale to go with any outfit from the pool to the red carpet

Shop our favorite Crocs clogs and sandals at Amazon to get ready for warmer temperatures ahead.

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in a variety of colors to choose from. 

$50$29
Crocs Women's Classic Slide
Crocs Women's Classic Slide
Amazon
Crocs Women's Classic Slide

Warmer temperatures are on the way which means it's the perfect time to invest in comfortable slides to wear by the pool or to the beach. 

$40$30
Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Clog
Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Clog
Amazon
Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Clog

The perfect pair of clogs to pack with you for your next getaway this spring break or while lounging around the house. 

$50$34
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Graphic Two-Strap Slide Sandals
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Graphic Two-Strap Slide Sandals
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Graphic Two-Strap Slide Sandals

These tie-dye slide sandals add some fun to any spring outfit. Designed with Croslite Foam footbeds, these Crocs are made for lasting comfort. 

$40$24
Crocs Women's Classic Platform Clogs
Crocs Women's Classic Platform Clogs
Amazon
Crocs Women's Classic Platform Clogs

Step into spring with Crocs Classic Platform Clogs that give you extra height and comfort all at once. 

$60$30
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Ll Slide
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Ll Slide
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Ll Slide

The Classic Crocs Slide Sandals provide a sporty, slip on style, making them an essential for men and women. 

$30$25
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog

Crocs' new marbled Croslite material adds a vibrant and unique look to your footwear collection. Plus, the pivoting heel strap offers a flexible and secure fit. 

$55$45

