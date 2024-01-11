Gear up for your next getaway with the best Amazon luggage deals from top brands like Samsonite, Travelpro, SwissGear and more.
Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like the wheel popping off of your way-too-old suitcase as you dash through the airport. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all of your essentials, now is the perfect time to update your travel gear ahead of your next getaway.
Right now, you can save up to 70% on highly-rated suitcases, weekender bags and travel essentials at Amazon. Whether you're looking for a chic travel tote for the upcoming holiday weekend or a complete luggage set to organize all your essentials for a Valentine's Day baecation, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, Travelpro and more.
We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage, carry-ons and weekender bags that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements. From expandable soft-side luggage to hard-side suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, Amazon's deals include best-selling options that you'll actually be happy to see at baggage claim.
Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals.
Best Carry-On Luggage Deals
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Carry-On
With over 16,000 reviews, this SwissGear carry-on has an excellent 4.5 out of 5 star rating.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Omni 2 combines scratch-resistant textures with lightweight 100% polycarbonate construction, ensuring your luggage looks as great on the 100th trip as it does on the first.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
Best Luggage Set Deals
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set
This 4-piece luggage set includes two suitcases, a tote bag and a toiletry kit. This is the perfect set for any of your travel plans
Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set
Save over 60% on a luxe hard-sided carry-on with a matching travel and toiletry bag.
Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 5-Piece Luggage Set
This affordable 5-piece set includes a 28" large check-in suitcase, 24" medium check-in suitcase, 20" carry-on, 15" boarding tote and 10" travel toiletry bag.
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.
Coolife Expandable Suitcase PC ABS TSA Luggage 3 Piece Set
Travel smarter with this 3-piece expandable luggage set. With 360° design wheels, you will be able to maneuver through any tight space.
Best Deals on Duffels and Weekender Bags
ETRONIK Weekender Bag
The ETRONIK Weekender Bag features an expandable bottom compartment, a zippered waterproof lined pocket and three outside pockets to fit all the essentials for your next getaway.
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
MATEIN Carry on Backpack
Perfect for maximizing personal item space on an airplane, this carry-on backpack has separate laptop and shoe compartments to help stay organized and secure.
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.
Adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.
Samsonite Women's Mobile Solution Classic Duffel
The Samsonite Women's Mobile Solution Classic Duffel features an two exterior slip pockets and two interior zippered pockets to hold all of your essentials.
Best Travel Gear Deals
Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag
Traveling to large cities this fall? This October Prime Day deal features anti-theft design, so your belongings stay secure.
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
This deal is suitable for both travel and home toiletry organization.
Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
This ergonomic memory foam footrest hangs from the tray table for a much more comfortable flight.
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, passport, and credit cards more easily accessible.
