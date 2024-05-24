Shield your eyes in style this summer with these investment-worthy shades from top designers.
Summer is right around the corner, which makes now the best time to shop for sunglasses. Luckily, Amazon's Memorial Day sale is here with tons of deals on designer eyewear, perfect for sunny days and upcoming summer getaways. A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round is an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes from UV rays in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.
With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection. Right now, Amazon has so many Memorial Day deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Prada and Versace as well as tried-and-true eyewear designers Ray-Ban and Oakley.
Whether you prefer cat-eye or round glasses, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviator glasses, there's a sale on designer sunnies for every style available at Amazon. From over 50% off a pair of oversized Gucci shades to Kate Spade shades for under $60, you won't want to miss out on these massive savings.
Below, we've rounded up the best Amazon Memorial Day deals on designer sunglasses, starting at just $41.
Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses
These Versace sunglasses are simple yet features small details on the sides and front of frames.
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye sunglasses are not too big or too dark yet still protect your eyes in style.
Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses
You won't regret grabbing these classic Gucci sunnies.
Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses
Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this season.
Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses
Whether you're running errands and need extra eye protection or you just want a pair of shades to go with a new flowy dress, you can't beat the deal on these sunnies from Kate Spade.
Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses
Score over 60% off these Tory Burch sunglasses that features a universal fit with nose pads.
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 65% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up.
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Shield your eyes in style with these high-quality square sunglasses from Michael Kors.
Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
These chic shades feature a subtle Kate Spade logo on either side.
BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses
These Burberry oversized sunglasses will keep you sleek and stylish this season.
Ray-Ban New Round Sunglasses
These round-framed Ray-Ban aviators come in a variation of colors and polarized lenses.
