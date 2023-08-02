Sales & Deals

Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon: Shop the Best Summer Styles on Sale Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban

Our favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses are being majorly marked down at Amazon to celebrate the start of August. Whether you're heading to the beach, grilling in your backyard, going on a road trip to your next music festival, or just a big Top Gun fan, the most-loved Ray-Ban styles are seeing massive savings that you can shop at Amazon.

Known for their classic style and high quality, Ray-Ban launched in the 1930s and the sunglasses have become a summer staple gracing the faces of countless celebrities. From best-selling aviators to club master styles and on-trend round options, you're bound to find your new go-to pair of sunglasses on sale at Amazon where Ray-Bans are up to 50% off.

With summer in full speed, it's the perfect time to invest in a quality pair of sunnies. Ahead, shop the best deals available on Ray-Ban sunglasses from Amazon's sunglasses sale to save big on the effortlessly stylish accessory. 

Best Amazon Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your sunnies collection. The original icon, this timeless style combines great styling with exceptional quality. 

$213$171
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4194 Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses

Offering UV protection, these polarized sunglasses are 50% off as an Amazon deal.

$176$89
Ray-Ban Jack Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3565 Jack Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Jack Round Sunglasses

These narrow fitting shades with a gold color are the perfect pair to spice up a summer outfit during outdoor activities.

$186$171
Ray-Ban Sunglasses Original Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Sunglasses Original Wayfarer
Amazon
Ray-Ban Sunglasses Original Wayfarer

He's going to need a new set of shades to protect that handsome face from the beautiful, summer sunshine. 

$171$110
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses

Available in a variety of lens colors, such as green, grey and blue, which perfectly match the slim frame, Clubmaster Square delivers top-quality comfort while knowing how to turn heads.

$171$163
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

For a structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses. 

$171$127
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Men's Rb2132 New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

The Wayfarer has evolved endlessly since it was born. Protecting you from harmful UV rays, this modern variation is smaller and with polarized lenses plus slightly softer angles for a comfortable fit. 

$160$151
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses

Classic plastic frame and lens, these sunnies are perfect to add to a dinner fit.

$160$151
Ray-Ban Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses

To get a more stylish aviator sunglasses, these lightweight sunglasses will compliment your outfit. 

$178$130

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer 2023: Bella Hadid, J.Lo and More

Save Up to 60% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, Sunglasses and More

20 Best Work Bags for Women in 2023: Shop Totes, Backpacks and More

Herschel Sale: Get 30% Off Their Classic Backpacks, Bags and More Now

The Viral lululemon Belt Bag Just Dropped in New Colors

Save Up to 40% On Sneakers and Sandals from Sorel's End of Season Sale

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 40% Off Right Now

Shop Taylor Swift's Sunnies and Similar Styles Starting at $14