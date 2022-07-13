Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers

By ETonline Staff
Best Deals on Keurig Coffee Makers
Keurig

Whether you're a notorious coffee lover (who isn't?) or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you can't go wrong with investing in one of those coveted Keurig coffee makers — especially since they're on sale now during Amazon Prime Day 2022

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's top-rated coffee makers. Right now, it's officially easier than ever to shop some of today's top coffee maker models — and save big while you're at it.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee makers. Plus, browse the best kitchen cookware and appliance deals, and check out best-selling KitchenAid and Ninja appliances on sale now to upgrade your kitchen this season. 

K-Classic Coffee Maker
K-Classic Coffee Maker
$150$80
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
$190$100
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
$130$60
K-Mini Coffee Maker
K-Mini Coffee Maker
$96$82
K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker
K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker
$190$165
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
$160$152 WITH COUPON
K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
$190$140

