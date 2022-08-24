Shopping

The Best Amazon Storage Furniture That's Perfect for Small Spaces

By Wesley Horvath‍
Amazon has launched a section of multipurpose furniture items packed with storage-friendly options following the launch of its small-space furniture store. It may be challenging to decorate if you have a small room or live in a one-bedroom apartment because of its proportions, but it's not impossible. Amazon offers a wide variety of styles and price points for multifunctional furniture

Amazon's specialized storefront makes it easier to decorate and furnish small spaces. From lamps that have a built-in side table to convertible sofa beds, there are plenty of options to help anyone feeling a bit cramped in their current setup. With dozens of multifunctional furniture pieces to choose from, ET picked some of our favorite furniture designs from lift-top coffee tables to storage ottomans and much more.

Ahead, here are our favorite picks of the best multifunctional furniture on Amazon.

The Best Storage Furniture

Tajsoon Freestanding Coat Rack
Tajsoon Freestanding Coat Rack
Amazon
Tajsoon Freestanding Coat Rack

An elegant coat rack made of particleboard fits perfectly in any corner of the living room, foyer, bedroom, or office.

$43
BALANBO 4-Bookcase Industrial Bookshelf
BALANBO 4-Bookcase Industrial Bookshelf
Amazon
BALANBO 4-Bookcase Industrial Bookshelf

You can display and store plants, books, magazines, and other items on this corner shelf. 

$140
JSB Folding Desk With Storage
JSB Folding Desk With Storage
Amazon
JSB Folding Desk With Storage

The simple desk can be folded, as a flexible desk to free up your space easily when not in use, or as a portable table. 

$80
59" Chaise Lounge
59" Chaise Lounge
Amazon
59" Chaise Lounge

The chaise lounge has an adjustable headrest, so you can lower it to align it with the rest of the chaise lounge and transform it into a makeshift sleeper. 

$389$367
Modern Standing Light with Side Table
Modern Standing Light with Side Table
Amazon
Modern Standing Light with Side Table

This LED lamp functions as both a light fixture and a small side table. Place your drink or your favorite reading material on the table connected to the lamp to really maximize your living room, studio or bedroom.

$87
Square Coffee Table Lift Top Storage Ottoman
Square Coffee Table Lift-Top Storage Ottoman
Amazon
Square Coffee Table Lift Top Storage Ottoman

This multi-faceted ottoman acts as a coffee table, a seat and a storage container. Set a charcuterie board on the ottoman when you're entertaining guests, or use it as an extra seat in your living room.

$513$330
DHP Tufted Platform Storage Bed
DHP Tufted Platform Storage Bed
Amazon
DHP Tufted Platform Storage Bed

With a modern look and a touch of mid-century style, this bed combines fashion and function. It comes with drawers that provide extra storage space for your bed sheets, seasonal clothing, shoes and accessories.

$531$441
McMacros Lift Top Wood Coffee Table
McMacros Lift Top Wood Coffee Table
Amazon
McMacros Lift Top Wood Coffee Table

You can lift up the surface of this coffee table to reveal a hidden storage compartment underneath. Use it to store magazines and cut down on the clutter.

$100$89
Winsome Suzanne 3-Piece Kitchen Set
Winsome Suzanne 3-Piece Kitchen Set
Amazon
Winsome Suzanne 3-Piece Kitchen Set

This 3-piece kitchen set is truly a space saver. It includes an expandable wheeled kitchen table, which you can collapse whenever it isn't in use. It also has two stools that stack underneath the table, along with two drawers for utensils or other kitchen essentials.

$259$161
Vanity Set with LED Lighted Mirror
Vanity Set with LED Lighted Mirror
Amazon
Vanity Set with LED Lighted Mirror

Use this vanity set as a mirror and seat combo when you want to put on your skincare and makeup for the day. Or you can use it as a small workspace or desk.

$230
Sofa Bed 3-in-1 Convertible Chair Bed
Sofa Bed 3-in-1 Convertible Chair Bed
Amazon
Sofa Bed 3-in-1 Convertible Chair Bed

Thanks to its versatility and its adjustable backrest, you can use this chair as a chair, a lounger or small sleeper bed.

$280$266
Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage compartment
Wood Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage compartment

Lift top coffee tables are some of the best multifunctional tables for small spaces and studio apartments. You can use it as a small table and store your reading material and other objects to conserve space.

$160
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman
Christopher Knight Home Mission Storage Ottoman
Christopher Knight
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman

This 51-inch long ottoman by Christopher Knight Home can make for a great compact seating arrangement. Otherwise, you can use it as a sitting bench for a small entryway and store your shoes inside of it.

$152$134
Rose Linen Tufted Platform Bed with Storage
Tufted Platform Bed with Storage
Amazon
Rose Linen Tufted Platform Bed with Storage

This platform bed gives you ample storage space under your bed with a total of four rolling storage compartments. This bed is also available in a twin, full, queen and king size.

$531$441
Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Amazon
Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

This standing desk comes in three different sizes and six different color options. The slim frame and adjustable height makes it perfect for piecing together your home office, even if you live in a small space.

$360$289
HomePop Round Tufted Storage Ottoman
HomePop Round Tufted Storage Ottoman
HomePop
HomePop Round Tufted Storage Ottoman

This round ottoman from HomePop is the perfect combination of style and function. Its velvet fabric adds some style to your home or apartment. Plus, its hidden inner compartment gives you a little extra storage space.

$87

