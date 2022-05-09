You don't have to wait until July for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to save on an Apple MacBook — Amazon is offering huge savings on the Apple laptop right now. If you are looking to buy a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air this May, you don’t have to pay full price.

With its super-speedy M1 Pro chip, Liquid Retina display, and excellent software, the MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops on the market. Whether you're a designer or content creator who needs to see your work in vivid display, a business pro who requires tons of memory storage, or an everyday user who just needs a device to comb the internet and shop the best deals on Amazon, Apple has a MacBook for everyone. Take advantage of Amazon's selection of steep MacBook discounts for yourself or gift a recent grad heading off to college.

From the ultra-lightweight and compact MacBook Air to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Apple MacBook deals on Amazon are ones you don't want to miss. Shop the best MacBook deals below and make sure to check out our complete round up of the best Apple deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Best MacBook Air Deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air, 256GB Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air, 256GB The Apple MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level MacBook. It's a great option if you need a basic, day-to-day laptop. Boasting a 13.3-inch Retina display screen, and weighing 2.8 pounds, it's the lightest and most portable MacBook. It retains a premium feel, thanks to an aluminum body (available in silver or space gray), and backlit keyboard. It's powered by Apple's snappy M1 chip, so it will see you through basic photo editing, and light video editing. Its battery lasts up to 18 hours. Amazon has a deal right now on the Apple MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. $1000 $950 Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air, 512GB Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air, 512GB Then the MacBook Air model with 512GB of storage, not to mention an 8-core CPU, may be for you. This version of the laptop is better suited than the 256GB model for graphics-intensive tasks, such as photo editing and graphic design. $1,250 $1,179 Buy Now

Best MacBook Pro Deals

2020 MacBook Pro 13" Apple 2020 MacBook Pro 13" A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 13-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air. The MacBook Pro also features a customizable Apple Touch Bar. Like the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro offers 256GB and 512GB models. We found a deal on Amazon on the 512GB version. $1,500 $1,300 Buy Now

2021 MacBook Pro 14" Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14" The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the latest MacBook Pro. This fifth-generation machine is where the line starts to cements its pro status. It's super-fast, and offers oodles of storage. We found an Amazon deal on the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with a 10‑core CPU, and boasting 16GB of memory and a whopping 1TB of storage. It also offers a variety of ports that creative professionals rely on (including an SDXC card slot), and has a 3024 x 1964 Liquid Retina XDR display. $1,999 $1,643 Buy Now

2021 MacBook Pro 16" Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16" Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot. With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, even with the deal we found, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag. $2,499 $2,399 Buy Now

