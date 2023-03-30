Sponsored by Avocado

The Best Avocado Mattress Deals Right Now: Save Up to $300 on Your New Organic Mattress

By Lauren Gruber
Avocado Organic Mattress Sale
Avocado Mattress

It's time for a refresh. This spring, we're breathing new life into our spaces with updated decor, furniture, bedding and especially our mattress. Luckily, spring has ushered in some of the best mattress sales we’ve seen, so there's no need to wait to get a good night's rest. If you've been looking to replace your mattress, you can sleep easy on one of Avocado's organic options — all of which are on sale now.

The Avocado Mattress Organic Sleep Sale is happening now with an array of top-notch organic, vegan, green, latex and luxury mattresses up to $300 off. The award-winning mattress company uses certified organic materials — think natural latex, wool and cotton — as opposed to potentially harmful polyurethane foam derived from fossil fuels, so you can actually save money on healthier sleep, too. 

Shop Avocado's Mattress Sale

Now through Monday, April 3, you can save $200 on best-selling organic and environmentally-friendly options such as the Avocado Green Mattress with code ET200 and take $300 off the splurge-worthy Luxury Organic Mattress with code SNOOZE. Plus, each mattress includes a 1-year sleep trial, 25-year warranty and free shipping on most styles. 

For a total bedroom refresh this season, the Avocado Organic Sleep Sale also includes 10% off breathable bedding and adjustable bases. From sheets and pillowcases to comfortable organic mattresses, shop the best deals on Avocado Green Mattress products for a better night's sleep, below. 

Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Mattress
Green Mattress

Rated America's #1 certified organic mattress, you can save $200 on this best-seller with code ET200.

STARTING AT $1,399$1,199
WITH CODE ET200
Vegan Mattress
Avocado Vegan Mattress
Avocado Mattress
Vegan Mattress

Hand-tufted with cotton instead of wool, this mattress is 100% vegan.

STARTING AT $1,399$1,199
WITH CODE ET200
Latex Mattress
Avocado Latex Mattress
Avocado Mattress
Latex Mattress

This spring-free foam option features nine inches of organic latex, plus layers of cotton and wool. 

STARTING AT $2,399$2,199
WITH CODE ET200
Organic Luxury Mattress
Organic Luxury Mattress
Avocado Mattress
Organic Luxury Mattress

"We cannot believe how much better our sleep has been since getting this mattress," raved one five-star reviewer of this luxury option. "It’s super comfortable and it’s so nice to know that it’s organic."

STARTING AT $2,799$2,499
WITH CODE SNOOZE
Organic Cotton Sheets
Organic Cotton Sheets
Avocado Mattress
Organic Cotton Sheets

You can never go wrong with classic cotton sheets, and this set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases in your choice of 400 or 600 thread count and four colors.

STARTING AT $109$98
Organic Linen Sheets
Organic Linen Sheets
Avocado Mattress
Organic Linen Sheets

As the weather starts to warm up, lightweight linen sheets will keep you cool and comfortable well into the summer months.

STARTING AT $469$422
Luxury Natural Throw Blankets
Luxury Natural Throw Blankets
Avocado Mattress
Luxury Natural Throw Blankets

Who doesn't love to snuggle up with a stylish throw blanket — especially when it's made with your choice of cashmere, merino wool, organic cotton or recycled cotton? 

STARTING AT $349$314
Silk Pillowcase
Silk Pillowcase
Avocado Mattress
Silk Pillowcase

Keep your hair and skin in tip-top shape while you sleep with 100% mulberry silk pillowcases.

STARTING AT $85$76
Alpaca Duvet Insert
Alpaca Duvet Insert
Avocado Mattress
Alpaca Duvet Insert

Available in all-season or lightweight, this duvet insert is filled with alpaca fiber sourced from the Peruvian Andes.

STARTING AT $339$305
Organic Cotton Duvet Cover
Organic Cotton Duvet Cover
Avocado Mattress
Organic Cotton Duvet Cover

Keep it cozy with an ultra-soft cotton duvet cover, complete with corner ties and button closures so your insert stays in place.

STARTING AT $179$161

