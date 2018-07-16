The Best Beauty Items You Can Score From Amazon Prime Day -- Shop Our Picks!

Next to fashion pieces, Amazon Prime Day is also a source for major deals on beauty items. From makeup to skincare, summer's biggest sales event is brimming with beauty buys that help you put your best face forward. Whether you're looking to stock up on your staple cleanser or try out a new eyeliner, shop the discounted lineup ahead from Prime Day.

Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads $11 $8

L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray $15 $11

Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser $45 $32

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo $25 $20

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner $22 $15

Waterpik ADA Accepted WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser $80 $40

Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour and Highlighting Makeup Kit $29 $16

Clarisonic Mia 2 Cleansing Brush $169 $110

La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Mascara $25 $18

Kit Essentials: Rihanna's Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono