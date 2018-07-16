Fashion

The Best Beauty Items You Can Score From Amazon Prime Day -- Shop Our Picks!

By Amy Lee‍
Amazon Prime Beauty Sale
Next to fashion pieces, Amazon Prime Day is also a source for major deals on beauty items. From makeup to skincare, summer's biggest sales event is brimming with beauty buys that help you put your best face forward. Whether you're looking to stock up on your staple cleanser or try out a new eyeliner, shop the discounted lineup ahead from Prime Day. 

Read here for our tips on how to score big from today's deals. 

Nip and Fab pads
Amazon

Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads  $11 $8

L'Oreal Elnett hairspray
Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray  $15 $11

Sunday Riley cleanser
Amazon

Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser  $45 $32

Amika dry shampoo
Amazon

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo  $25 $20

Stila liquid eyeliner
Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner  $22 $15

Waterpik water flosser
Amazon

Waterpik ADA Accepted WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser  $80 $40

Aesthetics contour kit
Amazon

Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour and Highlighting Makeup Kit  $29 $16  

Clarisonic cleansing brush
Amazon

Clarisonic Mia 2 Cleansing Brush  $169 $110 

La Roche Posay mascara
Amazon

La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Mascara  $25 $18

