Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime Day -- Shop Deals Early!

Amazon Prime Day, arguably the biggest sale of summer, is almost here! Staring Monday, July 16 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET through Tuesday July 17, the shopping extravaganza will launch hundreds of thousands of discounts for Prime members across the site's expansive inventory, including fashion and beauty. To help you score big, we've gathered all the tips and deals you need to know.

Log In Early

Do make sure you are an Amazon Prime member and log into your account early before Prime Day launches to shop right away!

Browse and Bookmark

We won't know which items will go on sale until day of, but if you're eyeing anything in particular bookmark it and check back to see if it's discounted on Prime Day. If you have the Amazon App, save your coveted items and you'll get an alert when they go on sale.

Shop At Whole Foods

Score in-store Prime deals by downloading the Whole Foods app and logging into your account. Get $10 to spend on Prime Day by purchasing $10 or more at the grocery store between July 11 and July 17.

Check Out Prime Day Launches

These are new items that are available to Prime members only for a limited time, so make sure to peruse the lineup.

Shop Prime Day Countdown Deals

Amazon is dropping exclusive one-day deals leading up to Prime Day. See the discounts below and shop our selects ahead.

July 13: Up to 30% off women's intimates and sleepwear and up to 50% off Calvin Klein accessories, shoes and fragrance.

Amazon

Arabella Women's Knit Waffle Robe $34 $24

Amazon

Calvin Klein ck one Eau de Toilette $72 $52

July 14: Up to 30% off women's swimwear and up to 50% off Calvin Klein jeans, shirts and more.

Amazon

Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Swimwear Zipper Front One Piece Swimsuit $79 $56

Amazon

Calvin Klein Women’s Ankle Skinny Denim Jean $70 $35

July 15: Up to 40% off premium activewear and up to 50% off Calvin Klein underwear.

Amazon

Core 10 Women’s Spectrum High Waist Yoga 7/8 Crop Legging $39 $24

Amazon

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette and Bikini $44 $22

