The Best Black Friday 4K TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung and LG OLED TVs

By Wesley Horvath‍
Samsung Discover Fall Sale 2022
Samsung

Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or binge session of Emmy-winning TV shows. If you've been considering upgrading your TV, Black Friday sales are already starting to offer great 4K TV deals. We've found the best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs right now to get your home ready for winter hibernating, holiday hosting, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a Black Friday 4K TV deal just right for your living space. 

No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about elevating your room with Samsung's The Frame TV, Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, and Walmart have all kicked off their Black Friday sales early. Ahead, check out our top picks for the best 4K TV deals to shop now.

Best Black Friday Samsung 4K TV Deals

Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.

$2,600$1,600
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$1,500$1,000 AT SAMSUNG
$1,500$1,000 AT BEST BUY
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$2,800$1,800 AT SAMSUNG
$3,000$1,798 AT AMAZON
Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV. 

$2,600$1,600
Samsung 65" Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.

$1,100$900
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.

$800$648

Best Black Friday LG 4K OLED TV Deals

LG 65" OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV
LG OLED C1 Series 48" Smart TV
Amazon
LG 65" OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV

This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices. Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with LG's best processor. 

$2,500$1,647
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series

The LG 65" Smart TV features OLED which gives you the best visuals and color. It has highly-used apps already installed like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ so you have your favorite content ready to view, all you need to do is log in.

$2,500$1,098

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

