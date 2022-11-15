The Best Black Friday 4K TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung and LG OLED TVs
Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or binge session of Emmy-winning TV shows. If you've been considering upgrading your TV, Black Friday sales are already starting to offer great 4K TV deals. We've found the best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs right now to get your home ready for winter hibernating, holiday hosting, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a Black Friday 4K TV deal just right for your living space.
No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about elevating your room with Samsung's The Frame TV, Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, and Walmart have all kicked off their Black Friday sales early. Ahead, check out our top picks for the best 4K TV deals to shop now.
Best Black Friday Samsung 4K TV Deals
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.
Best Black Friday LG 4K OLED TV Deals
This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices. Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with LG's best processor.
The LG 65" Smart TV features OLED which gives you the best visuals and color. It has highly-used apps already installed like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ so you have your favorite content ready to view, all you need to do is log in.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Get Exclusive Early Access to Samsung's Black Friday Galaxy Deals
Save $200 on Oprah's Favorite Portable Projector for The Holidays
Save Up to $1,600 on Samsung Washers and Dryers Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Brings Huge Deals on Samsung Devices
Best Black Friday Deals on Headphones: AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and More
Samsung's Frame TV Is On Sale for Up to $1,000 Off Right Now
Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More