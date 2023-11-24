The best Black Friday vacuum deals include discounts from Tineco. Save up to $200 on powerful wet-dry and stick vacuums.
Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.
Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best Black Friday deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions.
Amazon's Black Friday Tineco deals include standouts such as the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, which is currently on sale for $200 off. This wet dry vacuum is designed to tackle even the toughest and stickiest messes on your hardwood floors.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 Pro 2 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
With the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean.
From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale. Whether you’re a pet parent or simply need a powerful vacuum, make your floors sparkle and shop all the best cleaning deals on Tineco appliances, below.
Best Black Friday Tineco Deals to Shop Now
Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
An easy and efficient way to clean with this Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum.
Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners
A lightweight and ultra quiet wet vacuum that converts to a hands-free self-cleaning vacuum.
Tineco Pure One S11
This cordless vacuum features an ultra-quiet digital motor that provides a powerful 130W suction, allowing you to clean without causing any disturbance.
Tineco Pure One S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum
Take $170 off this Tineco cordless vacuum that deep cleans both carpets and hard floors with a powerful 500W motor.
Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
With this vacuum, you will never have to worry about dust. With one touch of the trigger, dust and hair around the filter are scraped off and pushed straight into the trash.
Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Ideal for those with pets, the Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum's brush efficiently tackles hair messes and traps hair in tight spaces.
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
After powering through tough messes, the Tineco Floor One S3 self-cleans between uses.
Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Wet Dry Vacuum
Whether pushing forward or pulling back, FLOOR ONE S7 PRO assists you by intelligently detecting the movement of the rear wheels, and ensures cleaning is easier than ever.
Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum
You'll be ready to tackle any mess with the Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze, which comes with an accessory pack featuring two roller brushes and two bottles of Tineco Deodorizing and Cleaning Solution.
