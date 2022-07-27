The longer days and warmer weather are officially here and there is still time to plan the ultimate summer getaway. Preparing for your summer vacation requires some consideration on the best suitcase to fit your need and, there are tons of great options to choose from right now. With everything going on in the hectic world of travel right now, having your luggage and packing situation totally handled is a great way to help your travel process go smoother.

No matter where your dream destination is for Labor Day or summer vacation, one thing’s for sure: the right luggage will make all the difference in the journey. We've found the best luggage to shop for summer travel, from protective laptop cases and practical backpacks to large and luxurious carry-ons for your next flight.

Need a new bag to toss everything in for a quick weekend getaway or a bigger carry on? The Beis Travel Tote will fit all your essentials and help you travel in style. Need a new go-to suitcase for every travel situation? Away’s standard carry on bag has plenty of packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin. Trying to avoid the checked bag fees and long bag drop line? The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Luggage helps you save money and time by going straight to TSA.

Shop all the best carry on luggage, backpacks, dopp kits and more essentials for summer travel.

Best Carry-On Suitcases

Away The Carry-On Away Travel Away The Carry-On Away relaunched the limited-edition lavender luggage for spring. This bag boasts all the same flashy features as the Bigger Carry-On, including a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination. $275 Buy Now

Away The Bigger Carry-On Away Travel Away The Bigger Carry-On The Bigger Carry-On is now available in everyone’s favorite color. Perfect for longer trips, its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. $295 Buy Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Amazon Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Compact and convenient, this space-saving rolling bag can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light. $145 $115 Buy Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation. $120 $66 Buy Now

Best Travel Backpacks and Totes

Samsonite Detour Travel Backpack Samsonite Samsonite Detour Travel Backpack Built to protect your belongings from the elements, the Detour Travel Backpack is has enough capacity for a business, overnight or weekend trip. Right now, you can get 20% off with code SUMMER. $100 $85 Buy Now

Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack Amazon Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack This bag is more than a backpack; it is almost the size of a wheeled carry-on. Essentially a carry-on that you strap to your back instead of rolling it on wheels, this backpack has excellent back and shoulder padding. $55 Buy Now

Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Backpack Herschel Supply Co. Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Backpack For the parent looking for a better diaper bag, the Settlement Sprout backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is a stylish choice. This bag has all the standard backpack features, with a side pocket for a water bottle, mesh accessory sleeve and a front storage pocket. It includes built-in storage for diapers, wipes and toys, and it comes with a foldable changing mat that has its own designated compartment. $100 Buy Now

Best Weekender Bags

Away The Everywhere Bag Away Travel Away The Everywhere Bag Away Travel's The Everywhere Bag lives up to its name, you can take it everywhere from work to the gym to a weekend away. It also pairs nicely with The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On. $195 Buy Now

Beis Travel Tote Nordstrom Beis Travel Tote The Beis Travel Tote, from Shay Mitchell's baggage line, can conveniently slot into place atop a suitcase with its trolley sleeve, but can also be carried on its own with a detachable shoulder strap, and top handles designed to rest comfortably on your shoulder. This bag boasts a bottom zip shoe compartment, padded tech sleeve and multiple exterior and interior pockets. $98 Buy Now

S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag Amazon S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag This duffel bag comes with 2 shoes compartments on both ends. It is made of high density durable cotton canvas and soft nylon lining, which is perfect for the gym, travel, hiking, and weekend trips. $45 $41 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Best Dopp Kits

Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit Dare to Roam Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit The Steward dopp kit is crafted from the same antimicrobial, water-resistant material as Dare To Roam's laptop case, but this bag features interior pockets to keep toiletries organized as well as a front snap pocket, and has side clips that will allow you to expand the bag's main compartment when you need some extra room. $48 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Luggage Deals: Save up to 40% off Samsonite, Rockland and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

Summer Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

The Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Shop AirTags, Holders and Accessories

The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation This Summer

Get This FDA-Approved COVID-19 Rapid Test for Your Summer Vacation

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon

The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation