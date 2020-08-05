Shopping

QVC and HSN Celebrity Brand Items From Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Katy Perry Footwear

At QVC and HSN (Home Shopping Network), you can buy a lot more than just a new blender and you can find these products online not just nestled in your TV.

Both of these traditionally TV based shopping networks also offer a range of brands from celebrities including Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Simpson, Iman and Rachael Ray!

From fashion to homeware, celebrity brands span across categories. These collections have not only been advertised on these channels, but they're also available to shop online on the websites.  

Shop the best celebrity brands on QVC and HSN, ahead. 

Katy Perry Footwear

Pointed Toe Pumps - The Sissy
Katy Perry Footwear
Katy Perry Footwear Pointed Toe Pumps - The Sissy
QVC
Pointed Toe Pumps - The Sissy
Katy Perry Footwear

IMAN 

Global Chic Convertible Flap Satchel
IMAN
IMAN Global Chic Convertible Flap Satchel
HSN
Global Chic Convertible Flap Satchel
IMAN

Privé Revaux 

The Berlin Polarized Sunglasses
Privé Revaux
Prive Revaux The Berlin Polarized Sunglasses
QVC
The Berlin Polarized Sunglasses
Privé Revaux

Divine Platform Sandal

Divine Platform Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Divine Platform Sandal
HSN
Divine Platform Sandal
Jessica Simpson

Lisa Rinna Collection 

Long Sleeve Metallic Pinstripe Top
Lisa Rinna Collection
Lisa Rinna Collection Long Sleeve Metallic Pinstripe Top
QVC
Long Sleeve Metallic Pinstripe Top
Lisa Rinna Collection
REGULARLY $59.75

Skinnygirl Jeans

The Skinny Jean with Distressed Hem
Skinnygirl Jeans
Skinnygirl Jeans The Skinny Jean with Distressed Hem
HSN
The Skinny Jean with Distressed Hem
Skinnygirl Jeans

Casa Zeta-Jones

Reversible Queen Cotton Coverlet Set w/ Scalloped Edge
Casa Zeta-Jones
Casa Zeta-Jones Reversible Queen Cotton Coverlet Set w/ Scalloped Edge
QVC
Reversible Queen Cotton Coverlet Set w/ Scalloped Edge
Casa Zeta-Jones
REGULARLY $97

Boss Lady Blouse 

Boss Lady Blouse
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams Boss Lady Blouse
HSN
Boss Lady Blouse
Vanessa Williams

Rachael Ray 

Create Delicious 5-Pc Aluminum Essential Set
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray Create Delicious 5-Pc Aluminum Essential Set
QVC
Create Delicious 5-Pc Aluminum Essential Set
Rachael Ray
REGULARLY $86

Josie Maran 

Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Serum
Josie Maran
Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Serum
QVC
Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Serum
Josie Maran

Related Gallery