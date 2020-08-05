At QVC and HSN (Home Shopping Network), you can buy a lot more than just a new blender and you can find these products online not just nestled in your TV.

Both of these traditionally TV based shopping networks also offer a range of brands from celebrities including Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Simpson, Iman and Rachael Ray!

From fashion to homeware, celebrity brands span across categories. These collections have not only been advertised on these channels, but they're also available to shop online on the websites.

Shop the best celebrity brands on QVC and HSN, ahead.

Katy Perry Footwear

IMAN

Privé Revaux

The Berlin Polarized Sunglasses Privé Revaux QVC The Berlin Polarized Sunglasses Privé Revaux $29.95 at QVC

Jessica Simpson

Divine Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson HSN Divine Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson $98 at HSN

Lisa Rinna Collection

Long Sleeve Metallic Pinstripe Top Lisa Rinna Collection QVC Long Sleeve Metallic Pinstripe Top Lisa Rinna Collection REGULARLY $59.75 $41.82 at QVC

Skinnygirl Jeans

Casa Zeta-Jones

Vanessa Williams

Boss Lady Blouse Vanessa Williams HSN Boss Lady Blouse Vanessa Williams $72.50 at HSN

Rachael Ray

Josie Maran

Sign up for more shopping ideas like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Is Here!

Katy Perry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Shoes and Handbags

Shop Kate Middleton's Summery Tennis-Inspired Green Dress

Intermix Sale: New Sale Arrivals and Top Designer Markdowns

Related Gallery