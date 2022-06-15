The Fourth of July is swiftly approaching, and whether you're planning to chill at the lake, grill with the family or make a splash at a pool party, we suggest you invest in a cooler to keep the good times rollin' by keeping your favorite beverages ice cold in the summer heat.



From family-sized ice chests to backpacks with a built-in cooling feature, we've found the best cooler deals out there to keep your belongings cold for less. Top-rated brands like YETI, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale to meet every need. Some coolers are more portable for impromptu picnics while others are big enough to stash enough food and drink for your whole crew's camping trip.

Ahead, score the best deals on coolers for your beach parties, summer road trips, and days by the pool.

YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler Amazon YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler This cooler with a devoted following comes in 12 sizes and four colors. The Yeti Tundra 45 holds overnight camp provisions for four people, or 28 cans (enough drinks for a day on the water). The alpine-yellow hue is a limited-edition Yeti color. $437 $325 Buy Now

Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler Walmart Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage) and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 81 cans. $130 $79 Buy Now

Igloo Tagalong Cooler Igloo Igloo Tagalong Cooler Perfect for beach days and picnics, this cube cooler comes in a rainbow of fun colors and features a stylish, adjustable strap for hands-free carrying. $60 $50 Buy Now

Coleman Retro Cooler Amazon Coleman Retro Cooler Go for the retro look with this Coleman cooler that holds up to 85 cans. It boasts four-day ice retention — even when the temps hit as high as 90 degrees. Find it in three colors. $200 $170 Buy Now

Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack is a lightweight cooler that provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation. The Day Escape Pack is designed to be leak proof and can be worn as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go. $200 $130 Buy Now

OtterBox Trooper Cooler Amazon OtterBox Trooper Cooler Premium grade thermal insulation keeps ice frozen up to 3 days and the leak-proof seal secures your cooler contents for the long haul. $270 $250 Buy Now

RTIC Hard Cooler Amazon RTIC Hard Cooler Small enough to carry alone, but big enough to store drinks for the whole group, this cooler also doubles as a tabletop or cutting board. $327 $250 Buy Now

