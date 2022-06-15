Shopping

The Best Cooler Deals for Summer Days in the Sun: Save on Yeti, Igloo, Coleman and More

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Coolers of 2022
YETI

The Fourth of July is swiftly approaching, and whether you're planning to chill at the lake, grill with the family or make a splash at a pool party, we suggest you invest in a cooler to keep the good times rollin' by keeping your favorite beverages ice cold in the summer heat. 

From family-sized ice chests to backpacks with a built-in cooling feature, we've found the best cooler deals out there to keep your belongings cold for less. Top-rated brands like YETI, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale to meet every need. Some coolers are more portable for impromptu picnics while others are big enough to stash enough food and drink for your whole crew's camping trip.

Ahead, score the best deals on coolers for your beach parties, summer road trips, and days by the pool

YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler

The Haul is the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels. It is perfect for taking the Tundra's legendary toughness and unmatched insulation power the extra mile. 

$534$400
YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler
Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

This cooler with a devoted following comes in 12 sizes and four colors. The Yeti Tundra 45 holds overnight camp provisions for four people, or 28 cans (enough drinks for a day on the water). The alpine-yellow hue is a limited-edition Yeti color. 

$437$325
Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler
Igloo Overland ice chest cooler
Walmart
Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage) and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 81 cans.

$130$79
Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler
Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler
Amazon
Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler

Igloo's cooler is extremely durable yet lightweight. Engineered for sturdiness and performance, the BMX stands up to tough conditions and goes wherever you want. 

$150$130
Coleman 316 Series Hard Ice Chest Cooler
Coleman 316 Series hard ice chest cooler
Walmart
Coleman 316 Series Hard Ice Chest Cooler

This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to three days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 80 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping. 

$45$35
Igloo Tagalong Cooler
Igloo Tagalong Cooler
Igloo
Igloo Tagalong Cooler

Perfect for beach days and picnics, this cube cooler comes in a rainbow of fun colors and features a stylish, adjustable strap for hands-free carrying.

$60$50
Coleman Retro Cooler
Coleman retro cooler
Amazon
Coleman Retro Cooler

Go for the retro look with this Coleman cooler that holds up to 85 cans. It boasts four-day ice retention — even when the temps hit as high as 90 degrees. Find it in three colors.

$200$170
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote

The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack is a lightweight cooler that provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation. The Day Escape Pack is designed to be leak proof and can be worn as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go.

$200$130
OtterBox Trooper Cooler
OtterBox Trooper Cooler
Amazon
OtterBox Trooper Cooler

Premium grade thermal insulation keeps ice frozen up to 3 days and the leak-proof seal secures your cooler contents for the long haul. 

$270$250
Igloo Island Breeze 48-Quart Cooler
Igloo Island Breeze 48-Quart Cooler
Amazon
Igloo Island Breeze 48-Quart Cooler

Swing up the side handles of this cooler for comfortable carrying and lifting.

$46$33
RTIC Hard Cooler
RTIC Hard Cooler
Amazon
RTIC Hard Cooler

Small enough to carry alone, but big enough to store drinks for the whole group, this cooler also doubles as a tabletop or cutting board.

$327$250

RELATED CONTENT: 

10 Best Swimsuits for Men to Sport in 2022

19 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $30 on Amazon

The 19 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer

The Best Pool Floats for The Whole Family This Summer

The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation

The Best Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart