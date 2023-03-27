The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

With spring here, you'll want to think about swapping out your usual bedding for soft, cooling sheets that can completely change the way you sleep. If you get hot flashes, night sweats or you just tend to be a hot sleeper, this simple upgrade is more than necessary.

There's no shortage of bedding options to help you stay sweat-free in your sleep. Your bedroom is one of your comfort spaces and there's nothing like adding cooling bedding like linen sheets to your bed and investing in a mattress that regulates your body temperature. From temperature-controlled pillows to cooling technologies and moisture-wicking fabrics, there are breathable finds from Casper, Brooklinen, Cozy Earth, Buffy and more to start your annual spring clean.

Whether you're a hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, you can sleep comfortably and coolly by switching to breathable sheets, pillows, mattresses and comforters. Ahead, shop the best cooling sheets and more bedding for a small change that will have a big impact on your sleep.

Best Cooling Sheets

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $349 $279 Shop Now

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets Amazon Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets Bedsure bamboo sheet sets are made from 100% organic bamboo material, providing a comfortable surface for sleepers. You can sleep cool and comfortably on warmer nights with these moisture-wicking sheets. $95 $45 Shop Now

Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets Amazon Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets This cooling sheet set is made from a trifecta of breathable fabric: linen, bamboo and organic cotton. These sheets also have moisture-wicking properties, so if you have night sweats these sheets will help combat that. The extra tight sewing thread make the sheets even more durable. $60 $55 Shop Now

Buffy Breeze Sheet Set Buffy Buffy Breeze Sheet Set Buffy's Eucalyptus Sheet Set is naturally dyed, hypoallergenic and plant-based (it's made from eucalyptus). But let's get to the details: This sheet set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, which are all cool to the touch and lightweight. That makes falling asleep in the warmer months a lot easier. $199 Shop Now

Best Cooling Pillows

Casper Foam Pillow Casper Casper Foam Pillow This luxuriously comfortable pillow is also made with Casper's patented Snow Technology for a cooler sleep up to 12 hours. $89 $76 Shop Now

Tempurpedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow Tempurpedic Tempurpedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow Built with two cooling gel pads (one on either side of the pillow), this memory foam pillow draws heat away from your head while you sleep. Plus, Tempurpedic is the gold standard in memory foam, so you know it's ultra-comfy, too. $89 $67 Shop Now

Purple Harmony Pillow Amazon Purple Harmony Pillow Every part of this pillow is ventilated for maximum breathability. If memory foam isn't for you, this is a great option that'll still keep you cool. $179 $161 Shop Now

Best Cooling Mattresses

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for? $2,895 $2,461 Shop Now

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding's Aurora hybrid mattress is designed to regulate body temperature. Side sleepers will find the Aurora quite comfortable, thanks to its cooling technologies, including CopperFlex foam and proprietary materials designed to keep their skin cool. $2,132 $1,599 Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic Tempur Breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic Tempur Breeze Mattress If you're ready for a mega-splurge, the Tempur-Breeze is a no brainer. According to Tempur-Pedic's website, the luxury mattress is designed in a thermal laboratory to scientifically manage the micro-climate between the mattress and your covers. They're so confident you'll sleep cooler and better, that they have a 90-day guarantee — no questions asked. $5,499 $5,199 Shop Now

Best Cooling Comforters

The Buffy Breeze Comforter Buffy The Buffy Breeze Comforter Made entirely from super-soft TENCEL lyocell, which absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton or polyester, this cloud-like comforter covered in 100% eucalyptus comforter keeps your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night. $199 Shop Now

All Season Cooling Down Comforter Amazon All Season Cooling Down Comforter This cooling comforter has the same softness as a down comforter, just without all the heavy fabric that locks in heat and moisture. The best part of this lightweight breathable fabric is that there's minimal rustling, so you won't inadvertently wake yourself up from tossing and turning. Currently, you can use an Amazon coupon for 30% off. $60 $27 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter Made from recycled plastic bottles, the Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter is a bedding option that won't weigh you down in the hot and humid months. $209 $167 Shop Now

Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet Casper Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet The Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet is a quality duvet for anyone who lives in a humid region, as well as sweaty sleepers. Some price tags can be hard to commit to, but thankfully Casper has a 30-night risk-free trial. So, if you don't absolutely love this duvet within 30 nights, you can return it. $349 Shop Now

Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter Saatva Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter The Saatva All-Year Down Comforter gives you the 3D plushness of a winter down comforter without all the extra weight. The lyocell fill fabric that gives this comforter its cloud-like softness also has moisture-wicking properties. Thus, it won't lock in humidity or your sweat. $235 Shop Now

Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter The Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter uses NASA-approved temperature regulating properties to keep you cool all night long. This lightweight comforter is made from hypoallergenic fabric that's super soft and breathable. $199 Shop Now

