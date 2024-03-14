Sales & Deals

The Best Crocs Deals Ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% On Clogs, Sandals and Sneakers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Crocs
Crocs
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 3:28 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

Amazon has tons of deals on best-selling Crocs clogs and sandals right now ahead of the Big Spring Sale.

Calling all Crocs fans! The ever so squishy and comfortable clogs are seeing major price cuts on Amazon for spring. Right now, you can save up to 50% on the shoes people can't stop wearing.

Thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the brand's most popular clogs and sandals — including the classic unisex Crocs — are marked down to as low as $19. This rarely happens, so make sure to snag a pair or two while you can.

Shop Crocs Deals

Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoe on Amazon and for good reason. Beloved by medical workers, chefs and kids alike, Crocs are both lightweight and breathable. Their arch-supporting, shock-absorbing soles make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Oprah herself gave Crocs clogs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." 

Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to pack with you for spring break vacation or a comfy clog to run errands in, you will be sure to find a shoe that feels like walking on air. Below, hop on this shoe trend and try out a pair for yourself with the best Amazon deals on Crocs. 

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. Perfect for spring break and upcoming vacations, the lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from. 

$50 $23 and up

Shop Now

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers
Crocs

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers

These superbly cushioned hybrid sneakers for women are made for all-day comfort.

$65 $35

Shop Now

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Graphic Two-Strap Slide Sandals

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Graphic Two-Strap Slide Sandals
Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Graphic Two-Strap Slide Sandals

These tie-dye slide sandals add some fun to any summer outfit. Designed with Croslite Foam footbeds, these Crocs are made for lasting comfort. 

$40 $23

Shop Now

Crocs Womens Classic Platform Clog

Crocs Womens Classic Platform Clog
Amazon

Crocs Womens Classic Platform Clog

Add some height to your regular Crocs style with these platform clogs for women.

$60 $35

Shop Now

Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Clog

Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Clog
Amazon

Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Clog

The perfect pair of clogs to pack with you for your next getaway or while lounging around the house. 

$55 $34

Shop Now

Crocs Womens Classic Platform Flip Flops

Crocs Womens Classic Platform Flip Flops
Amazon

Crocs Womens Classic Platform Flip Flops

These platforms are the ultimate comfort flip-flops for spring strolls and come in so many fun colors.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals

Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals
Amazon

Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals

These ombre Crocs will bring comfy cuteness to your beach outfits.

$35 $30

Shop Now

Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clogs

Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clogs
Amazon

Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clogs

These clogs are equipped to shed debris and water quickly in the harshest environments.

$50 $40

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Announces First-Ever Big Spring Sale: Here's Everything You Need to Know, Including Early Deals

Sales & Deals

Amazon Announces First-Ever Big Spring Sale: Here's Everything You Need to Know, Including Early Deals

The 12 Most Comfortable Sandals for Women That Are Also Stylish: Shop Birkenstock, Sorel, UGG and More

Style

The 12 Most Comfortable Sandals for Women That Are Also Stylish: Shop Birkenstock, Sorel, UGG and More

The Best-Selling TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off Right Now at Amazon for Spring Break

Sales & Deals

The Best-Selling TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off Right Now at Amazon for Spring Break

20 Spring Break Essentials on Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Style

20 Spring Break Essentials on Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

These Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are Perfect for Spring Break

Style

These Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are Perfect for Spring Break

15 Swimsuits We’re Daydreaming About for Spring Break

Style

15 Swimsuits We’re Daydreaming About for Spring Break

The Best Spring Break-Ready Swim Trunks for Men in 2024

Best Lists

The Best Spring Break-Ready Swim Trunks for Men in 2024

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Spring Break Travel

Lifestyle

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Spring Break Travel

The Best Amazon Deals on Sunscreen for Spring Break 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Sunscreen for Spring Break 2024

13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 from Amazon to Brighten Up Your Favorite Spring Outfit

Shop

13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 from Amazon to Brighten Up Your Favorite Spring Outfit

The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer — Shop Birkenstock, Adidas, Teva, Crocs and More

Shop

The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer — Shop Birkenstock, Adidas, Teva, Crocs and More

The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long

Style

The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long

Tags:

Latest News