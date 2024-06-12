Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Crocs Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 50% on Clogs, Slides and Sandals for Summer

Crocs Sale
Crocs
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 11:34 AM PDT, June 12, 2024

Save up to 50% on tons of different Crocs, including the iconic clogs, slides and so much more.

Love them or hate them, Crocs are undeniably comfortable. If you haven't checked out Crocs in a while, it's about time for another look. These days the clog isn't the only silhouette the popular shoe brand offers. Crocs is diving into fashionable new styles that offer the same comfort.

Just in time for the start of summer, Crocs is offering up to 50% off tons of styles for women, men and kids. Find the classic Crocs clogs, but also sandals and even wedges for beach days, barbecues and pool parties.

Shop the Crocs Sale

Whether you're a healthcare worker or moseying around the house, Crocs are so easy to slip on and keep clean. There are tons of fun styles available to help you show off your fandom, from Hello Kitty and Kung Fu Panda to Pac-Man and Star Wars. These shoes are rarely marked down, so now is your time to strike.

Below, shop the best Crocs deals for the whole family.

Stomp Fisherman Sandal

Stomp Fisherman Sandal
Crocs

Stomp Fisherman Sandal

Blending style and function, the Stomp Fisherman Sandal lets you stomp through summer on stylish exaggerated soles. They are  excessively chunky and daring while still feeling light on your feet. 

 

$70 $52

Shop Now

Classic Geometric Clog

Classic Geometric Clog
Crocs

Classic Geometric Clog

The geometric molded design of these Crocs Classic Clogs is incredibly fun to wear.

$55 $41

Shop Now

Classic Slide 2.0

Classic Slide 2.0
Crocs

Classic Slide 2.0

The new and improved slides from Crocs now cup the whole foot in comfort. These are perfect for pool days and any water activities this summer.

$30 $22

Shop Now

Kids’ Classic Clog

Kids’ Classic Clog
Crocs

Kids’ Classic Clog

Get your kid these classic Crocs in a spring-ready lavender. 

$40 $30

Shop Now

Toddler Classic Clog

Toddler Classic Clog
Crocs

Toddler Classic Clog

Set your toddler up with a classic pair of Crocs.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Kids' Kung Fu Panda Classic Clog

Kids' Kung Fu Panda Classic Clog
Crocs

Kids' Kung Fu Panda Classic Clog

Kids can tap into their inner Dragon Warrior with the Kung Fu Panda Classic Clog, inspired by Po.

$55 $41

Shop Now

Kids’ Classic Marbled Clog

Kids’ Classic Marbled Clog
Crocs

Kids’ Classic Marbled Clog

These Crocs have a cute marbled look.

$45 $35

Shop Now

Hello Kitty Classic Clog

Hello Kitty Classic Clog
Crocs

Hello Kitty Classic Clog

These clogs are as cute as Hello Kitty. They celebrate her 50th anniversary.  

$70 $52

Shop Now

Kids’ Handle It Rain Boot

Kids’ Handle It Rain Boot
Crocs

Kids’ Handle It Rain Boot

This bright green will make rainy days just a little more cheery.

$40 $30

Shop Now

