The Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Save 50% On Peach & Lily, Cosrx and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:22 PM PDT, September 5, 2023

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty sale is on now through September 16 with 50% off deals on MAC, Fenty, Stila, Foreo and more.

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially back for Fall 2023. From August 27 through September 16, some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves on the market are 50% off. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's tree-week-long sale happens twice a year and it is always packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

This month, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Sunday Riley, Perricone MD, Foreo, Tarte, OSEA and plenty more top brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Tuesday, September 5

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream
Ulta

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream

Repair and soothe irritated, sensitized skin after breakouts. The rich gel-type cream absorbs instantly into the skin with a full of nourishment while leaving your skin feeling fresh and comfortable.

$26 $13

Shop Now

Peach & Lily Peptide Pro Firming Moisturizer

Peach & Lily Peptide Pro Firming Moisturizer
Ulta

Peach & Lily Peptide Pro Firming Moisturizer

Get 50% off a firming moisturizer, hydrating moisturizer, and a barrier repair cream all in one. 12 peptides and 4 amino acids visibly plump up fine lines and wrinkles while supporting healthy collagen.

$45 $23

Shop Now

Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence

Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence
Ulta

Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence

Peach & Lily's Wild Dew Treatment Essence drenches skin with hydrating, soothing and firming ingredients to boost radiance and help skin feel plump and dewy.

$39 $20

Shop Now

PÜR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer Energize & Rescue

PÜR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer Energize & Rescue
Ulta

PÜR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer Energize & Rescue

Powered by probiotics and skincare ingredients, PÜR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer Energize & Rescue helps energize dull, tired skin, and restore balance to skin's natural microbiome.

$33 $17

Shop Now

Tags: