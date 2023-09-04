Sales & Deals

The Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Save 50% On Solawave, r.e.m. beauty and More

Mascara
Published: 12:44 PM PDT, September 4, 2023

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty sale is on now through September 16 with 50% off deals on MAC, Fenty, Stila, Foreo and more.

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially back for Fall 2023. From August 27 through September 16, some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves on the market are 50% off. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's tree-week-long sale happens twice a year and it is always packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

This month, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Fenty, Perricone MD, Foreo, Tarte, OSEA and plenty more top brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Monday, September 4

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand
Ulta

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

Solawave's celeb-loved skincare wand combines 4 powerful skincare technologies: Red Light Therapy, Galvanic Current, Therapeutic Warmth and Facial Massage for the ultimate at-home spa facial.

$169 $85

Shop Now

Persona DreamStick Cream Blush

Persona DreamStick Cream Blush
Ulta

Persona DreamStick Cream Blush

Available in four colors, Persona's drag-free, silky-smooth cream stick blends and builds like a dream. Gently tap on cheeks and lips for a fresh glow.

$26 $13

Shop Now

r.e.m. beauty Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow

r.e.m. beauty Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow
Ulta

r.e.m. beauty Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow

Ariana Grande's longwearing, powerfully pigmented, waterproof Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow comes in a range of matte and lustrous finishes for universally flattering effects.

$16 $8

Shop Now

Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate

Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate
Ulta

Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate

Get 50% off a do-it-all power eye cream that reduces the look of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines around the eye while visibly increasing luminosity. It is a concealer's best friend-it's light enough to apply under makeup without piling.

$69 $35

Shop Now

Elemis Pro-Collagen Energizing Marine Cleanser

Elemis Pro-Collagen Energizing Marine Cleanser
Ulta

Elemis Pro-Collagen Energizing Marine Cleanser

This luxurious gel cleanser helps energize the skin for optimum performance. Remove daily grime, makeup and impurities while leaving skin with a youthful glow.

$66 $33

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

