With the hot summer months ahead, you'll want to think about swapping out your usual bedding for soft, cooling sheets that can completely change the way you sleep. If you get hot flashes, night sweats or you just tend to be a hot sleeper, this simple upgrade is more than necessary. Luckily, tons of top home brands are currently offering incredible deals on everything you'll need.

There's no shortage of bedding options to help you stay sweat-free in your sleep. Your bedroom is one of your comfort spaces and there's nothing like adding cooling bedding like linen sheets to your bed and investing in a mattress that regulates your body temperature. From temperature-controlled pillows to cooling technologies and moisture-wicking fabrics, there are breathable finds from Casper, Tuft & Needle, Cozy Earth Buffy and more for a good night's sleep this summer.

Whether you're a hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, you can sleep comfortably and coolly by switching to breathable sheets, pillows, mattresses and comforters. Ahead, shop the best deals on cooling sheets and more bedding for a small change that will have a big impact on your sleep. Note that all prices are listed for queen-size beds, when applicable.

Best Cooling Sheets

Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets Amazon Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets This cooling sheet set is made from a trifecta of breathable fabric: linen, bamboo and organic cotton. These sheets also have moisture-wicking properties, so if you have night sweats these sheets will help combat that. The extra tight sewing thread make the sheets even more durable. $60 $54 with coupon Shop Now

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets Amazon Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets Bedsure bamboo sheet sets are made from 100% organic bamboo material, providing a comfortable surface for sleepers. You can sleep cool and comfortably on warmer nights with these moisture-wicking sheets. $95 $55 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $339 $271 Shop Now

Best Cooling Pillows

Casper Foam Pillow Casper Casper Foam Pillow This luxuriously comfortable pillow is made with Casper's patented Snow Technology for a cooler sleep up to 12 hours. $89 $80 Shop Now

Best Cooling Mattresses

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding's Aurora hybrid mattress is designed to regulate body temperature. Side sleepers will find the Aurora quite comfortable, thanks to its cooling technologies, including CopperFlex foam and proprietary materials designed to keep their skin cool. $2,265 $1,698 Shop Now

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $665 Shop Now

Best Cooling Comforters

The Buffy Breeze Comforter Buffy The Buffy Breeze Comforter Made entirely from super-soft Tencel lyocell, which absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton or polyester, this cloud-like, 100% eucalyptus comforter keeps your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night. $245 $196 Shop Now

Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet Casper Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet The Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet is a quality duvet for anyone who lives in a humid region, as well as sweaty sleepers. Some price tags can be hard to commit to, but thankfully Casper has a 30-night risk-free trial. So, if you don't absolutely love this duvet within 30 nights, you can return it. $349 $314 Shop Now

