Score savings on cooling sheets, comforters and more sleep essentials to keep cool all night long.
With the hot summer months ahead, you'll want to think about swapping out your usual bedding for soft, cooling sheets that can completely change the way you sleep. If you get hot flashes, night sweats or you just tend to be a hot sleeper, this simple upgrade is more than necessary. Luckily, tons of top home brands are currently offering incredible deals on everything you'll need.
There's no shortage of bedding options to help you stay sweat-free in your sleep. Your bedroom is one of your comfort spaces and there's nothing like adding cooling bedding like linen sheets to your bed and investing in a mattress that regulates your body temperature. From temperature-controlled pillows to cooling technologies and moisture-wicking fabrics, there are breathable finds from Casper, Tuft & Needle, Cozy Earth Buffy and more for a good night's sleep this summer.
Whether you're a hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, you can sleep comfortably and coolly by switching to breathable sheets, pillows, mattresses and comforters. Ahead, shop the best deals on cooling sheets and more bedding for a small change that will have a big impact on your sleep. Note that all prices are listed for queen-size beds, when applicable.
Best Cooling Sheets
Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets
This cooling sheet set is made from a trifecta of breathable fabric: linen, bamboo and organic cotton. These sheets also have moisture-wicking properties, so if you have night sweats these sheets will help combat that. The extra tight sewing thread make the sheets even more durable.
Quince Bamboo Sheet Set
Quince's top-rated Bamboo Sheet Set features a silky smooth sateen weave with temperature regulating properties to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.
Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets
Bedsure bamboo sheet sets are made from 100% organic bamboo material, providing a comfortable surface for sleepers. You can sleep cool and comfortably on warmer nights with these moisture-wicking sheets.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Best Cooling Pillows
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
With over 160,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these plush bounce-back pillows are designed to keep you cool at night.
Casper Original Pillow
Made with a down-alternative fill, the popular Casper Original Pillow mimics the airy softness of down.
Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Made with an intense cooling combination of cool gel surface and pin core ventilation, this pillow comes in high and low profile options to accommodate any kind of sleeper.
Casper Foam Pillow
This luxuriously comfortable pillow is made with Casper's patented Snow Technology for a cooler sleep up to 12 hours.
Best Cooling Mattresses
Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid Mattress
Casper's signature cooling hybrid mattress is designed with soothing foam and encased coils for a supportive, medium feel.
Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress
Save 30% on Casper's ultimate hybrid mattress with precision-cut foam and encased coils. The ultra-breathable Breathe+ Flex Foam soothes you to sleep with enhanced airflow.
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of SealyCool gel-infused memory foam with CopperChill technology, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling.
Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid
Brooklyn Bedding's Aurora hybrid mattress is designed to regulate body temperature. Side sleepers will find the Aurora quite comfortable, thanks to its cooling technologies, including CopperFlex foam and proprietary materials designed to keep their skin cool.
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.
Best Cooling Comforters
The Buffy Breeze Comforter
Made entirely from super-soft Tencel lyocell, which absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton or polyester, this cloud-like, 100% eucalyptus comforter keeps your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night.
Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet
The Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet is a quality duvet for anyone who lives in a humid region, as well as sweaty sleepers. Some price tags can be hard to commit to, but thankfully Casper has a 30-night risk-free trial. So, if you don't absolutely love this duvet within 30 nights, you can return it.
Eddie Bauer 600-Fill All-Season Duck-Down Comforter
Get 70% off one of Wayfair's bestsellers. This all-season down comforter is filled with hypoallergenic white down at a nice year-round weight level.
Tuft & Needle Down Alternative Duvet Insert
Tuft & Needle's Down Alternative Duvet Insert is available in light weight and medium weight to meet your sleeping needs.
