Shopping

The Best Deals on In-Stock Furniture You Can Shop Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Deals on In-Stock Furniture You Can Shop Right Now
Wayfair

Setting up the perfect home space ahead of the holidays is essential. And whether you'll have family visiting for Thanksgiving or you're slated to host this year's White Elephant gift exchange, your house will likely act as the stage for so many different events -- from holiday parties to family dinners and more!

As a result, you'll need to make sure that your living space is perfectly organized and photo-ready -- because, among other things, it will probably also serve as the backdrop for lots of holiday photos. Fortunately, there are plenty of options for furniture, home accents and other decor pieces that are currently in-stock and can provide an effortless refresh to your home interior -- even from top retailers like Ashley Homestore, Wayfair, Overstock and Amazon, among others.

If you're hoping to score some major deals on must-have home essentials -- and get them in time for Thanksgiving too -- you'll want to act fast. Similar to so many other industries, shipping delays are at an all-time high due to the lingering effects of the pandemic. 

Luckily for you, ET Style has scoured the Internet in search of the best furniture pieces and home decor accents that (we believe) you need in your life this fall. Best of all, they can be delivered well in advance of Thanksgiving -- so your home will be prepped to handle the craze of this year's holiday season, and look unbelievably stylish while doing it.

Ahead, shop the best deals on in-stock furniture that you can shop right now -- and have delivered just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Novogratz Stevie Futon
Novogratz Stevie Futon
Ashley Homestore
Novogratz Stevie Futon
Cozy up your home space with this sleek and stylish futon.
$705$417 AT ASHLEY HOMESTORE
Outdoor Star & Moon Steel Wood Burning Round Fire Pit
Outdoor Star & Moon Steel Wood Burning Round Fire Pit
Ashley Homestore
Outdoor Star & Moon Steel Wood Burning Round Fire Pit
Enjoy the gorgeous outdoor weather in comfort with this sleek and modern burning round fire pit.
$230$128 AT ASHLEY HOMESTORE
Serta Perfect Sleeper Firm Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Serta Perfect Sleeper Firm Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Serta Perfect Sleeper Firm Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Unwind and sleep more soundly with this top-rated mattress from Serta.
$1,450$1,040 AT WAYFAIR
OVIOS Ergonomic Office Chair
OVIOS Ergonomic Office Chair
Overstock
OVIOS Ergonomic Office Chair
Elevate your work from home game with the OVIOS Ergonomic Office Chair -- a best-seller at Overstock.
$207$159 AT OVERSTOCK
The Curated Nomad Camarillo Modern Cylindrical Shape Jute Pouf
The Curated Nomad Camarillo Modern Cylindrical Shape Jute Pouf
Overstock
The Curated Nomad Camarillo Modern Cylindrical Shape Jute Pouf
Add a plusher touch to your home with this Modern Cylindrical Shape Jute Pouf.
$86$41 AT OVERSTOCK
Barolli Gaming Desk
Barolli Gaming Desk
Ashley Homestore
Barolli Gaming Desk
Elevate your home gaming style with this modern and practical gaming desk.
$690 $450 AT ASHLEY HOMESTORE
Ashley Homestore Yandel Power Lift Recliner
Yandel Power Lift Recliner
Ashley Homestore
Ashley Homestore Yandel Power Lift Recliner
While many furniture companies are reeling with the effects of the pandemic, Ashley Furniture Homestore has a large selection of home decor pieces that are in-stock and ready to ship -- plus many are discounted at up to 60% off. Shop the best-selling Yandel Power Lift Recliner, along with so many other trendy styles, at Ashley Homestore this weekend.
$1,250$668 AT ASHLEY HOMESTORE
Carson Carrington Blaney Solid Wood Spindle Platform Bed
Carson Carrington Blaney Solid Wood Spindle Platform Bed
Overstock
Carson Carrington Blaney Solid Wood Spindle Platform Bed
Incorporate some structure into your bed's frame with this caramel-colored platform.
$483$296 AT OVERSTOCK
FURINNO JAYA Simple Home 3-Tier Adjustable Shelf Bookcase
FURINNO JAYA Simple Home 3-Tier Adjustable Shelf Bookcase
Amazon
FURINNO JAYA Simple Home 3-Tier Adjustable Shelf Bookcase
Update any space with this perfect, poppy bookshelf from Amazon.
$80$44 AT AMAZON
PB Comfort Square Arm Upholstered Sofa
PB Comfort Square Arm Upholstered Sofa
Pottery Barn
PB Comfort Square Arm Upholstered Sofa
Keep it classic and comfortable with the PB Comfort Square Arm Upholstered Sofa from Pottery Barn.
$1,199 AT POTTERY BARN
Copper Grove Cranesbill X-base Coffee Table
Copper Grove Cranesbill X-base Coffee Table
Overstock
Copper Grove Cranesbill X-base Coffee Table
Make the Copper Grove Cranesbill X-base Coffee Table the centerpiece of your living room.
$155$101 AT OVERSTOCK
Knighten Single Bathroom Vanity Set
Knighten Single Bathroom Vanity Set
Wayfair
Knighten Single Bathroom Vanity Set
Seamlessly organize your bathroom essentials with this classic vanity style.
$590 AT WAYFAIR
Brady Counter Height Dining Set
Brady Counter Height Dining Set
Ashley Homestore
Brady Counter Height Dining Set
Add some essential home space with this elevated counter set.
$570$210 AT ASHLEY HOMESTORE
Hermosa Linen Flared Arm Settee
Hermosa Linen Flared Arm Settee
Wayfair
Hermosa Linen Flared Arm Settee
Embrace English design with this traditional flared arm settee -- available in six colors.
$1,300$347 AT WAYFAIR
Safavieh Leaf Floor Lamp
Safavieh Leaf Floor Lamp
Ashley Homestore
Safavieh Leaf Floor Lamp
Shed some light on your gorgeous home with this leaf-centic, golden floor lamp from Ashley Homestore.
$185$150 AT ASHLEY HOMESTORE

RELATED CONTENT:

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Fall Patio Furniture Deals Under $200

TikTok Taught Us How to Find Cheap Furniture on Amazon

Furniture You Can Get Right Now -- Couches, Desks and More

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

 