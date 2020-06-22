Shopping

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Big Style Sale From Amazon

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Best Sneaker Deals
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop. 

We shopped this massive sale for you and rounded up our picks from Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more. 

The sale kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals on essentials and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch to name a few. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for both men and women, and keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale. 

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney

Bright, comfortable textured knit workout shoes with rubber sole and cushioned heel. 

REGULARLY $230

Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers
Amazon
Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan

The perfect city sneaker. 

REGULARLY $150

X-ray Sneaker
Puma
PUMA X-ray Sneaker
Amazon
X-ray Sneaker
Puma

A patriotic spin on a classic trainer. 

REGULARLY $70

Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas

Running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle. 

REGULARLY $140

Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma
PUMA Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma

Chic skater vibes. 

REGULARLY $55

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

