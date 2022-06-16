Whether you're a notorious coffee lover (who isn't?) or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you can't go wrong with investing in one of those coveted Keurig coffee makers — especially if they're on sale.

It's true: some of today's best coffee makers and kitchen appliances are actually available to shop at can't-miss prices through Keurig and Amazon. However, as with most truly great deals, these savings likely won't last long — so you'll need to get shopping ASAP!

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's top-rated coffee makers. Between Keurig and Amazon it's officially easier than ever to shop some of today's top coffee maker models — and save big while you're at it.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals on Keurig coffee makers from Keurig and Amazon. Plus, browse the best home and kitchen deals at Walmart, and check out the top knife sets to upgrade your cooking skills.

