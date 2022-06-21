The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Air Purifiers Available Now
In anticipation of Amazon Prime Day, which is just a few weeks away, Amazon has begun marking down hundreds of items across the site, including many of the biggest deals happening on home appliances. Right now, Amazon has early Prime Day air purifier deals to shop before Tuesday, July 12.
Summer is here, so now is a good time to improve your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Whether you need one for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best air purifier deals right now on Amazon.
Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. Ahead, shop the best air purifier deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022.
Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.
Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up your summer with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens.
This Bissell air purifier operates at a whisper-quiet level and has a Sleep fan speed for peaceful nights. Get 2 purifiers for your bedroom and home office as these purifiers are recommended for spaces around 100 square feet.
Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined — an extremely accurate filter life you can always count on.
The LEVOIT Air Purifier is a budget-friendly filtration system works as a high-efficiency air purifier that will circulate a room or large space over four times per hour to ensure full effectiveness (read: fresh air).
Save $100 on the medical-grade Sans air purifier that reduces allergy symptoms, gross smells, harmful particles, and pollutants in the air.
This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters.
The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home.
With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home.
The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter.
