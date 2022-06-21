In anticipation of Amazon Prime Day, which is just a few weeks away, Amazon has begun marking down hundreds of items across the site, including many of the biggest deals happening on home appliances. Right now, Amazon has early Prime Day air purifier deals to shop before Tuesday, July 12.

Summer is here, so now is a good time to improve your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Whether you need one for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best air purifier deals right now on Amazon.

Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. Ahead, shop the best air purifier deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Bissell MYair, 2 Pack Amazon Bissell MYair, 2 Pack This Bissell air purifier operates at a whisper-quiet level and has a Sleep fan speed for peaceful nights. Get 2 purifiers for your bedroom and home office as these purifiers are recommended for spaces around 100 square feet. $175 $139 Buy Now

Oransi UV Air Purifier Amazon Oransi UV Air Purifier This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters. $279 $219 Buy Now

Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home. $329 $249 Buy Now

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Amazon Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter. $230 $192 Buy Now

