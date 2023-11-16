Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday Tineco Deals for Easy Cleaning: Save Big on Smart Wet-Dry Vacuums

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Tineco
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:05 AM PST, November 16, 2023

The best early Black Friday vacuum deals include discounts from Tineco. Save up to $100 on powerful wet-dry and stick vacuums.

Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.

Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best early Black Friday deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions.

Amazon's early Black Friday Tineco deals include standouts such as the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, which is currently on sale for $100 off. This wet dry vacuum is designed to tackle even the toughest and stickiest messes on your hardwood floors.

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 Pro 2 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.

$600 $500

With Coupon

Shop Now

With the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean.

From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Whether you’re a pet parent or simply need a powerful vacuum, make your floors sparkle and shop all the best cleaning deals on Tineco appliances, below. 

Best Early Black Friday Tineco Deals to Shop Now

Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

An easy and efficient way to clean with this Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum.

$230 $160

Shop Now

Tineco Pure ONE X Tango Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Pure ONE X Tango Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Pure ONE X Tango Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Tineco Pure ONE X Tango Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with Loop Smart Sensor technology, which automatically detects debris and adjusts suction power to ensure efficient cleaning.

$299 $200

Shop Now

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With this vacuum, you will never have to worry about dust. With one touch of the trigger, dust and hair around the filter are scraped off and pushed straight into the trash.

$500 $349

Shop Now

Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Ideal for those with pets, the Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum's brush efficiently tackles hair messes and traps hair in tight spaces.

$370 $270

With Coupon

Shop Now

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

After powering through tough messes, the Tineco Floor One S3 self-cleans between uses.

$400 $300

With Coupon

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 53% on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 53% on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale for Black Friday

Sales & Deals

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale for Black Friday

The Best Dyson Deals at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Dyson Deals at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Molekule Air Purifiers Are On Sale for Black Friday — Save Up to $365

Sales & Deals

Molekule Air Purifiers Are On Sale for Black Friday — Save Up to $365

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Decor, Furniture & More

Sales & Deals

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Decor, Furniture & More

The Best Early Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals to Shop on Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals to Shop on Amazon

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now

The 30 Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 30 Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials

Sales & Deals

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials

The Best Black Friday Deals on Samsung Appliances You Can Shop Early

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals on Samsung Appliances You Can Shop Early

Tags: