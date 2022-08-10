Getting your barbecue and grilling setup at home with Amazon deals is the perfect way to celebrate Labor Day weekend. Brands like Cuisinart, Z Grills, Weber, and so many others are constantly stepping up the grilling game, making it easy to find the perfect grill for barbecues to kick off Labor Day weekend. And, you don't have to pay full price for a top-rated grill model either.

Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair are offering deals on grills right now. In fact, there are still tons of summer deals on grills that are perfect for celebrating with family and friends. We've scoured multiple retailers to find the best deals on grills, so you can save your money to upgrade your patio furniture or add on some grilling accessories ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Ahead, shop the best summer deals on top-rated outdoor grills, including wood pellet grills, gas grills and charcoal grills.

The Best Grill Deals

Weber Performer Charcoal Grill Wayfair Weber Performer Charcoal Grill The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid. $679 $549 Buy Now

Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart BBQ Guys Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates. $1,299 $1,099 Buy Now

