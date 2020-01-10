The Best ET Interviews Through the Years in Celebration of Our 10,000th Episode!
Entertainment Tonight is celebrating its 10,000th episode on Friday and it's kind of a big deal.
ET premiered on Sept. 14, 1981, and for 38 years, the Emmy-winning show has been bringing viewers some of the most powerful interviews, exciting set tours and biggest scoops in entertainment news.
With our historic 10,000th episode, ET will receive an official Guinness World Records title for the longest-running entertainment news TV show during the historic broadcast, and to celebrate the hard-earned accomplishment, we're taking a look back at some of our best interviews and biggest moments throughout the decades.
ET always gets the best candid interviews. Like when Tracy Morgan sat down with us to talk about his devastating car accident, and how his family helped him pull through and get back on his feet.
We're exclusively on the set of some of Hollywood's biggest movies, like Avengers: Endgame, as well as some of TV's most iconic shows, including Beverly Hills, 90210 and Friends!
Celebs turn to us first to share health updates, like when Shannen Doherty opened up about her cancer journey.
And we love when an interview turns into an unexpected viral gem, like when Chris Pratt showed off his French-braiding skills!
ET's also tops on the red carpet, scoring major celeb moments like when Brad Pitt sent a shout-out to "good friend" Jennifer Aniston at this year's Golden Globes.
And since we've been around so long, we love tracking the careers of some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and getting the chance to show them their very first ET interview!
Tune in to ET on Friday, Jan. 10 -- check your local listings here -- to see the very special episode!
