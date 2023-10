We have to admit we're looking forward to the milder temperatures and elevated fashion trends associated with fall — especially with Cherry red being the trending color this season.

To make fall dressing a breeze, we're all stocking our wardrobes with maxi dresses for easy, stylish outfits — and Amazon happens to have so many chic dresses under $100. No matter your size, style or spending limits, Amazon is full of gorgeous maxi dresses for any occasion.

If you're looking for a classic sweater dress to get you in the fall spirit, we love this ribbed button-down style and ultra-flattering wrap-waist piece. Want to turn up the heat even though summer's over? We found a one-shoulder maxi and curve-hugging SKIMS lookalike, too. And if you're in the market for a statement-making dress that's easy to dress up or down, stand out from the crowd in a bold printed piece or dramatic satin dress.

Summer's end doesn't mean the end of maxi dress season. Below, check out our favorite maxi dresses, all available to shop on Amazon for less than $100.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: