The Best Fall Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Season Long: Shop Styles Under $100

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 1:41 PM PDT, September 18, 2023

Transitioning your wardrobe over to fall is easy and affordable with these Amazon maxi dress picks.

While we'll certainly miss the warmth of summer, we have to admit that we're looking forward to the milder temperatures and elevated fashion associated with the new season.

To make fall dressing a breeze, we're all stocking our wardrobes with maxi dresses for easy, stylish outfits — and Amazon happens to have so many chic dresses under $100. No matter your size, style or spending limits, Amazon is full of gorgeous maxi dresses for any occasion.

If you're looking for a classic sweater dress to get you in the fall spirit, we love this ribbed button-down style and ultra-flattering wrap-waist piece. Want to turn up the heat even after summer's over? We found a cutout maxi and curve-hugging SKIMS lookalike, too. And if you're in the market for a statement-making dress that's easy to dress up or down, stand out from the crowd in a bold printed piece or dramatic satin dress.

Summer's end doesn't mean the end of maxi dress season. Below, check out our favorite maxi dresses, all available to shop on Amazon for less than $100.

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

Transition from summer to fall with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors and sizes XXS-5X.

Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress

We adore this leopard-printed maxi for fall, but the sustainably sourced rayon-blend piece is available in a variety of colors and patterns to suit your style.

$27 $26

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress

You can never go wrong with a chocolate brown sweater dress for fall, especially when it features an adjustable button-down neckline.

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
Amazon

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress

You'll feel snatched and sexy in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.

TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress

TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress
Amazon

TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress

Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, this year's winner of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut.'

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Amazon

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses are a must for fall, and this style features a flattering wrap silhouette.

$30 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

"I have had to stop myself from wearing this dress again and again," praised one reviewer. "It's a quality dress for the money and I've definitely gotten a ton of wear out of it in the colder months."

$44 $37

Shop Now

Prettygarden Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

Prettygarden Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

Long-sleeved maxis don't have to look super conservative. We love this one with a cinched tie waist and a trendy tiered skirt.

$51 $35

With Coupon

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Jacob Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress

The Drop Women's Jacob Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Jacob Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress

A warm copper color makes this dress perfect for autumn, but it also comes in five other colors.

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Floral V-Neck Dress

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Floral V-Neck Dress
Amazon

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Floral V-Neck Dress

Florals aren't just for spring and summer — a moody color scheme makes this dress appropriate for any season. 

$158 $100

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress

The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress

This comfy sweater-knit dress has strategic cutouts to highlight your waist.

Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon

Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Channel your inner Bridgerton with this maxi dress. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress

Available in mustard, black, dark brown and pink, this maxi has an open back that makes it a cut above your average sweater dress.

From formal to casual, check out the best fall wedding guest dresses and more dresses to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall

