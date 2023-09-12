Now that Labor Day weekend has come and gone, it won't be long before fall is officially here. As sad as we are about the end of summer, we have to admit that we're looking forward to the milder temperatures and elevated fashion associated with the new season.

To make fall dressing a breeze, we're all stocking our wardrobes with maxi dresses for easy, stylish outfits — and Amazon happens to have so many chic dresses under $100. No matter your size, style or spending limits, Amazon is full of gorgeous maxi dresses for any occasion.

If you're looking for a classic sweater dress to get you in the fall spirit, we love this ribbed button-down style and ultra-flattering wrap-waist piece. Want to turn up the heat even after summer's over? We found a cutout maxi and curve-hugging SKIMS lookalike, too. And if you're in the market for a statement-making dress that's easy to dress up or down, stand out from the crowd in a bold printed piece or dramatic satin dress.

Summer's end doesn't mean the end of maxi dress season. Below, check out our 15 favorite maxi dresses, all available to shop on Amazon for less than $100.

From formal to casual, check out the best fall wedding guest dresses and more dresses to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall.

