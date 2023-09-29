Make Halloween 2023 a family affair by dressing up together.
Knocking a Halloween costume out of the park takes planning, especially if the whole family is involved.
Finding a family Halloween costume that's a hit is easier said than done. Those with younger kids might want something inspired by a popular family-friendly 2023 movie, like The Super Mario Bros. Movie or Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Another option for family costumes is finding cute 'fits based on beloved Disney and Pixar films, like Encanto or The Incredibles. Of course, we can't forget ideas inspired by the ever-popular Star Wars films and Marvel movies, which have been major franchises for generations.
Since some of the hottest Halloween costumes for 2023 will sell out fast, you'll want to start shopping sooner rather than later. To help bring the whole clan together for the perfect Instagram photo op, we've found the best group costumes for 2023. Below, shop our top picks for family Halloween costumes.
Family Halloween Costumes: Encanto
Encanto, the Disney movie about a magical family, is a charming idea for your family costume. From Mirabel to Bruno to Luisa, there's an option for everyone.
Mirabel Costume for Kids – Encanto
Don't forget Mirabel's accessories that come with the costume: a curly wig and yellow glasses.
Luisa Costume for Women – Encanto
Luisa is the definition of a strong woman, just like mom.
Bruno Costume – Encanto
We don't talk about Bruno, but we will tell you this Bruno costume comes in adult and children's sizes.
Family Halloween Costumes: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have always been a solid costume option, but they're especially popular right now thanks to the recent release of Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Munch on pizza before trick-or-treating to really get into the spirit.
Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Costumes for Boys
You can choose from Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael or Michelangelo with this TMNT costume that includes a bodysuit, mask, shell, belt, elbow pads and knee pads.
Spirit Halloween Kids Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Dress
For a more stylish play on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, consider this dress.
Nickelodeon TMNT Adult Leonardo Costume
Dad can dress up as Leonardo with this costume that includes a mask, shell, jumpsuit and shoe covers.
Secret Wishes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael Costume
Go for turtle-chic with this kimono-style dress.
Spirit Halloween Baby Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Dress Costume
Start her love for the animated turtles early with this absolutely adorable costume.
Family Halloween Costumes: Star Wars
If the Force is with the whole family, every member can pick out their favorite character to dress up as for Halloween. Add lightsabers for impromptu fights on the neighborhood block — just don't go to the dark side.
Rey Costume for Kids – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Rey is here to save the day.
Ahsoka Tano Costume for Adults – Star Wars
Dress up as the main character in the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Ahsoka.
Boba Fett Costume for Adults – Star Wars
Wear this Boba Fett costume year after year.
Grogu Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Star Wars
Your baby might not have the power of the Force, but they can dress up as Grogu.
STAR WARS Darth Vader Official Youth Deluxe Costume
Get the full Darth Vader look with this Star Wars costume, which includes fabric gloves, a removable cape and a plastic mask.
Family Halloween Costumes: Beetlejuice
Get inspired by the classic horror-comedy Beetlejuice. This costume collection includes the Beetlejuice wedding suit and a Lydia Deetz costume for adults, plus two black-and-white striped costumes for youngsters inspired by Beetlejuice's signature outfit.
Spirit Halloween Adult Lydia Deetz Costume - Beetlejuice
People will recognize this classic red wedding dress.
Spirit Halloween Kids Beetlejuice Costume
This costume will insight fright and delight.
Adult Beetlejuice Wedding Suit
Opt for this lesser-known outfit Beetlejuice wears for his wedding to Lydia.
Spirit Halloween Kids Beetlejuice Dress Costume
Neon green lining adds a fun spin to the traditional Beetlejuice outfit.
Spirit Halloween Barbara Half Mask - Beetlejuice
Throw on this mask with your own floral dress for a terrifyingly funny look.
Family Costumes: Toy Story
A Toy Story costume will be in style to infinity and beyond. Dress up as Jessie, Woody, Buzz or even the giant green dinosaur, Rex.
Spirit Halloween Toy Story Baby Woody Costume
Along with the jumpsuit, this costume has a baby-sized cowboy hat and bandana.
Jessie Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise
Channel your inner yodeling cowgirl with this Jessie costume.
Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise
Adaptive costumes from shopDisney's Toy Story line-up are as cool as can be.
Rex Inflatable Costume for Kids by Disguise
The inflatable Rex costume comes in children's and adult sizes for double the fun.
Family Halloween Costumes: Super Mario Bros.
Whether your family are lifelong Mario lovers or just became fans with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie this year, it's an excellent option for Halloween. Disguise Costumes on Amazon has pretty much every Mario costume imaginable for kids and adults from Donkey Kong to Mario to Bowser to Princess Peach and Rosalina, everyone can dress up as their favorite Nintendo character.
Disguise Boys Toad Deluxe Costume
It would be an honor to dress as Toad, the protector of the Mushroom Kingdom and attendant to Princess Peach.
Disguise Men's Mario Riding Yoshi Adult Costume
Dad can get a ride from Yoshi with this humorous costume.
Disguise Girls Princess Peach Costume
Look pretty in pink dressed up as the iconic Princess Peach.
Disguise Women's Rosalina Deluxe Adult Costume
Opt for a different Nintendo princess this Halloween: Rosalina is from outer space and the mother of the Lumas.
Family Halloween Costumes: The Incredibles
Your family is super, so dress up as the famous superhero family! There's Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack. If your family is bigger, create new characters with unique powers.
Mrs. Incredible Costume for Adults
It won't provide the ability to stretch to unbelievable lengths, but you will look incredible in this costume.
Mr. Incredible Costume for Adults
Super strength is not required for this Mr. Incredible costume.
Dash Costume for Kids – Incredibles
This Dash costume will be the perfect fit as they run as fast as they can from door to door.
Violet Costume for Kids – Incredibles
While Violet is invisible, all eyes will be on this superhero costume.
Jack-Jack Costume for Baby – Incredibles
The little one of the bunch will look incredibly cute in this costume.
Family Halloween Costumes: Barbie
Barbie is the movie of 2023 (and soon you can watch it at home). While individual costumes or couples' costumes inspired by Barbie are popping up across the web, family Barbie Halloween costumes are a bit trickier to find, but we've got it in the bag, err, box! Wear the signature Barbie box while donning an outfit from the film or something from your own closet. Hi, Barbie!
Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.
RELATED CONTENT: