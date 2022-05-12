Shopping

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Father's Day Gifts
Getty Images

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 19, which might seem a little while away, but it's never too early to start shopping for Dad.

If you're struggling to come up with Father's Day gift ideas, it can be hard to navigate the thousands upon thousands of products on Amazon. Don't worry — we've picked top-rated Amazon products that will make the perfect present for your dad, father-in-law or any other father figure in your life.

Of course, the world's best Dad mug is a classic Father's Day gift, but chances are your pops already has a few of those mugs in his cupboard. Get him something unique and special this year, whether that be a new grill for summer BBQ-ing, Stars Wars Lego set, whiskey decanter set or the latest Apple product. 

From tech gift ideas to tools and even some self-care gifts, ET has selected some great gift ideas for Father's Day below. 

Gerber Gear 15-in-1 Multitool Knife
Gerber Gear 15-in-1 Multitool Knife
Amazon
Gerber Gear 15-in-1 Multitool Knife

This multitool pocket knife will help Dad whenever he's in a pinch. This helpful tool comes complete with a cross driver, small flathead, can opener, bottle opener, large flathead, wire stripper, serrated blade, tool lock, lanyard point and a pocket clip.

$35$27
Bean Box World Coffee Tour Gift Basket
Bean Box World Coffee Tour Gift Basket
Amazon
Bean Box World Coffee Tour Gift Basket

The Bean Box Specialty Coffee Gift Basket is the best Father's Day gift for all the dads who love their morning brew.

$90
Premium Men's Gift Tie Set
Premium Men's Gift Tie Set
Amazon
Premium Men's Gift Tie Set

This tie gift set is perfect for all the business professional Dad's out there (or the Dad's who just like to dress to impress). This gift set includes multiple matching neck ties, pocket squares, tie clips and cufflinks. 

$85
Lego Star Wars 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Kit
Amazon
Lego Star Wars 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship

If your dad is a kid at heart who's obsessed with the Star Wars franchise, he'll love putting together this Millennium Falcon set on Father's Day.

$160$128
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Hook your dad or father-in-law up with this Roku streaming stick, so he can catch up on all his favorite shows with ease.

$50$47
Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm
Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm
Amazon
Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm

Any kind of smart watch is a great way to keep track of your day. That's why the Apple Watch SE is a great Father's Day gift to help Dad keep track of all his important meetings and beyond. 

$279$229
BBQ Grill Utensils Set
BBQ Grill Utensils Set
Amazon
BBQ Grill Utensils Set

Nothing says you appreciate your dad and his cooking than gifting him a grill utensils set on Father's Day. 

$40
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil 4-Burner Cart Style Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Propane Gas Grill

Of course, you can really surprise Dad this Father's Day with a brand new gas grill. This Char-Broil gas grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner and a cart-style prep station. 

$370$257
Theragun Mini 4th Gen Muscle Message Gun
Theragun Mini 4th Gen Muscle Message Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini 4th Gen Muscle Message Gun

Help Dad treat his sore and stiff muscles with this Theragun Mini. Plus, you can choose between four different color options.

$199
Menore Cloud Slippers for Women and Men
Cloud Slippers for Women and Men
Amazon
Menore Cloud Slippers for Women and Men

These lightweight slides will feel like you're walking on a cloud with its foot-molded platform sole and easy slip-on fit, perfect for spring, summer and beyond. Pair these Menore Cloud Slippers with a cozy bathrobe for the ultimate Father's Day gift.

$24
NY Threads Luxurious Men's Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe
NY Threads Luxurious Men's Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe
Amazon
NY Threads Luxurious Men's Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe

Dad will love relaxing in this ultra-plush fleece bathrobe. 

$22
Whiskey Decanter Set with Globe Glasses
Whiskey Decanter Set with Globe Glasses
Amazon
Whiskey Decanter Set with Globe Glasses

A whiskey decanter set is a classic Father's Day gift. The decanter set comes with a globe-shaped decanter and two crystal classes with the world map embossed on them. 

$74$47
Assorted Nut & Pretzel Platter Gourmet Gift Basket
Assorted Nut and Pretzel Platter Gourmet Gift Basket
Amazon
Assorted Nut & Pretzel Platter Gourmet Gift Basket

Dad will love opening up this snack-themed gift basket on Father's Day. This kosher assorted nut and pretzel gift set comes with pizza-flavored cashews, almonds and peanuts with pretzels.

$13
2021 Apple iPad
2021 Apple iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad

The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. 

$479$429
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager
Amazon
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager

This foot, ankle and leg massager uses a deep-kneading Shiatsu technique for deep relaxation after a long day. We're sure Dad will be grateful for this relaxing Father's Day present. 

$316$284
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the father figure in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Amazon Prime Day. 

$50 AND UP

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 14 Best Running Shoes for Men — Spring 2022

16 Best Summer Sandals for Men

The Best Massage Therapy Gun Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

The Best Golf Gifts for Every Golfer to Actually Use This Season

The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now